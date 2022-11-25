Poachgate: ACB court rejects appeal for custody of three accused

HYDERABAD: The ACB court on Thursday dismissed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appeal for custody of the three accused in the MLAs’ poachgate scandal.

The Moinabad police filed a petition in court seeking the custody of Ramachandra Bharathi, Kore Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy, who have been arrested and held in judicial remand since October 28 in connection with the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs. The accused who are currently in judicial remand will be moving the court for bail on Friday.

Meanwhile, the court has yet to take cognisance of the SIT’s memo, which names BJP national general secretary B.L. Santhosh, Tushar Velapally, Dr Jaggu Swamy, and Karimanagar-based advocate B. Srinivas as accused in the case. The SIT has also summoned YSRC rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to appear before it on November 28 and served a notice on Raju at his residence in Gachibowli on Thursday.

According to reports, the MP recently met with prime accused Bharathi and Nanda Kumar. Meanwhile, Srinivas, who sought a stay of proceedings in the Telangana High Court, has been summoned to appear before the SIT on November 25. The SIT has also served notices on advocate Prathap Goud and Nanda Kumar's wife Chithralekha, who are scheduled to appear in court on November 25. According to sources, notices were also served on Dr Jaggu Swamy’s brother Manilal and three of his personal assistants, Sharath, Prashanth, and Vimal. Prathapan, the Chief Security Officer at Amrita Hospital, where the doctor worked, has also been served with a notice.