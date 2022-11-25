  
Nation Politics 24 Nov 2022 Poachgate: ACB court ...
Nation, Politics

Poachgate: ACB court rejects appeal for custody of three accused

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:58 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:58 am IST
BJP national general secretary B.L. Santhosh (DC File Photo)
 BJP national general secretary B.L. Santhosh (DC File Photo)

HYDERABAD: The ACB court on Thursday dismissed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appeal for custody of the three accused in the MLAs’ poachgate scandal.

The Moinabad police filed a petition in court seeking the custody of Ramachandra Bharathi, Kore Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamy, who have been arrested and held in judicial remand since October 28 in connection with the alleged poaching of four TRS MLAs. The accused who are currently in judicial remand will be moving the court for bail on Friday.

Meanwhile, the court has yet to take cognisance of the SIT’s memo, which names BJP national general secretary B.L. Santhosh, Tushar Velapally, Dr Jaggu Swamy, and Karimanagar-based advocate B. Srinivas as accused in the case. The SIT has also summoned YSRC rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to appear before it on November 28 and served a notice on Raju at his residence in Gachibowli on Thursday.

According to reports, the MP recently met with prime accused Bharathi and Nanda Kumar. Meanwhile, Srinivas, who sought a stay of proceedings in the Telangana High Court, has been summoned to appear before the SIT on November 25. The SIT has also served notices on advocate Prathap Goud and Nanda Kumar's wife Chithralekha, who are scheduled to appear in court on November 25. According to sources, notices were also served on Dr Jaggu Swamy’s brother Manilal and three of his personal assistants, Sharath, Prashanth, and Vimal. Prathapan, the Chief Security Officer at Amrita Hospital, where the doctor worked, has also been served with a notice.

...
Tags: bl santosh, trs mlas poaching case, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

SC dismisses Telangana HC's directions to SIT in MLAs poaching case
HC allows SIT to send fresh notice to Santosh for ‘poachgate’ questioning

Latest From Nation

The forest department warned that the government “would be put to face the violent public reaction/assault if any attempt is made to arrest the encroachment”. (DC file photo)

State warned 4 years ago of serious violence over podu pattas

GHMC’s chief city planner S. Devender Reddy instantly instructed field officials to stop the encroachment of the demarcated green belt and asked officials to erect a notice board stating: “This land belongs to GHMC inscribed on it”. (Representational Image/DC)

On DC alert, GHMC averts landgrab bid

N ational convener of Yuva Chetna, Rohit Kumar Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Time for uniform civil code, says Yuva Chetna convener

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Wikimedia)

HC slaps fine of 1 lakh each on 14 farmers for misleading it for favourable orders



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 yrs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Palanpur, Thursday, Nov. 24 2022. (Photo: PTI)

FRO killing: Bandi demands murder case against KCR

File photo of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

More Congress leaders may follow Marri out of party

Sources from the party said that Shashidhar Reddy leaving the party was a big jolt (Photo: ANI)

Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates

The BJP has suspended 12 rebels who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Representational image: ANI)

Congress model means casteism and vote bank politics: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign meeting ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara (PTI Photo)(
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->