MP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins Bharat Jodo Yatra for first time

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 24, 2022, 10:14 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 10:14 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and the party’s general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. (PTI Photo)
Borgaon (MP): Congress general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband and son joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by her brother Rahul Gandhi here for the first time on Thursday.

On the second day of the yatra's Madhya Pradesh leg, Rahul Gandhi started the foot march from Borgaon in Khandwa district.

Priyanka Gandhi, her husband Robert Vadra and son Rehan were seen matching steps with Rahul Gandhi.

Congress workers raised slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi and his sister and tried to come close to them, but police were seen making hectic efforts to prevent them from doing so.

Police personnel on both sides of the road held ropes as part of the security to Rahul Gandhi.

When the yatra resumed from Borgaon after sunrise, the crowd presence was less compared to the first day of its Madhya Pradesh leg, but later the number of people and vehicles started increasing.

Rajasthan's former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot was also seen walking along with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during the foot march.

The yatra will enter Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 4, after covering a distance of 380 km.

Pilot has joined the foot march at a time when demands for the change of leadership have been raised again in Rajasthan, before the entry of Rahul Gandhi's yatra into the desert state.

