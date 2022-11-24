FRO killing: Bandi demands murder case against KCR

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's inability to address the podu land issue resulted in the gruesome killing of Chandrugonda forest range officer by Gothikoya tribals of Chattisgarh, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held the CM squarely responsible for the officer's death and demanded that a case of murder be registered against him.

Speaking to the media in Vemulawada, Sanjay blamed the CM for the rising tensions among tribals on his failure to issue pattas despite making an announcement on the Assembly floor. "KCR is to blame for the officer's death. The Chief Minister stated on the floor of the Assembly that he will grant podu land pattas and, if necessary, will meet with officials from each village to address the issue."

"He is sending forest officials to conduct raids in forests when people are about to reap the harvests of crops they have sown," he said, referring to the CM's instigation of forest officials to conduct raids and destroy tribal crops. “The CM is to blame for what happened, and he must face murder charges," he remarked.

He expressed sympathy for Srinivasa Rao's family and stated that the BJP views the case as a murder caused by the state government's inaction. "Instead of addressing immediate problems and issues in the state, KCR is wasting time focusing on the BJP and its central leaders, and attempting to intimidate them by issuing notices for political gain," he said. The BJP leader claimed that the CM's attempts were all intended to divert attention away from the various scams and corruption in which he, his family, and TRS party leaders are involved.