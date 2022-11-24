  
Nation Politics 24 Nov 2022 FRO killing: Bandi d ...
Nation, Politics

FRO killing: Bandi demands murder case against KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 24, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
File photo of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)
 File photo of State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Asserting that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's inability to address the podu land issue resulted in the gruesome killing of Chandrugonda forest range officer by Gothikoya tribals of Chattisgarh, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held the CM squarely responsible for the officer's death and demanded that a case of murder be registered against him.

Speaking to the media in Vemulawada, Sanjay blamed the CM for the rising tensions among tribals on his failure to issue pattas despite making an announcement on the Assembly floor. "KCR is to blame for the officer's death. The Chief Minister stated on the floor of the Assembly that he will grant podu land pattas and, if necessary, will meet with officials from each village to address the issue."

"He is sending forest officials to conduct raids in forests when people are about to reap the harvests of crops they have sown," he said, referring to the CM's instigation of forest officials to conduct raids and destroy tribal crops. “The CM is to blame for what happened, and he must face murder charges," he remarked.

He expressed sympathy for Srinivasa Rao's family and stated that the BJP views the case as a murder caused by the state government's inaction. "Instead of addressing immediate problems and issues in the state, KCR is wasting time focusing on the BJP and its central leaders, and attempting to intimidate them by issuing notices for political gain," he said. The BJP leader claimed that the CM's attempts were all intended to divert attention away from the various scams and corruption in which he, his family, and TRS party leaders are involved.

...
Tags: kcr, k chandrashekhar rao, bandi sanjay, bharatiya janata party, vemulawada


Latest From Nation

N ational convener of Yuva Chetna, Rohit Kumar Singh. (Photo: Twitter)

Time for uniform civil code, says Yuva Chetna convener

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Wikimedia)

HC slaps fine of 1 lakh each on 14 farmers for misleading it for favourable orders

The district tourism council (DTC) recently discussed ways for improving road connectivity in the Eastern Ghats to boost ecotourism activity. (Representational image: Wikipedia)

240-km long Araku-Ichchapuram Eastern Ghats corridor mooted to boost tourism

Several officers asked the government to clarify its current policy on forest land encroachment — DC Image

No politics over ‘podu’ lands, warn forest officials



MOST POPULAR

 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

Four movies and 14 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Telugu movie Itlu Maredumilli Prajaneekam (By arrangement)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 yrs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Palanpur, Thursday, Nov. 24 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat polls: BJP suspends 12 more rebels for contesting as independent candidates

The BJP has suspended 12 rebels who had filed their nominations as independent candidates after being denied tickets by the party in the Gujarat Assembly elections. (Representational image: ANI)

Congress model means casteism and vote bank politics: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP election campaign meeting ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Vadodara (PTI Photo)(

BJP debacle certain in BBMP, claims AAP

AAP’s Bengaluru unit president Mohan Dasari speaks to the presspersons. (Photo: Twitter)

Shah to attend 400th birthday of Ahom leader

Union home Minister Amit Shah. (Twitter/File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->