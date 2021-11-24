TRS maps out unanimous election of 10 MLCs

The TRS is hoping to bag 10 out of 12 MLC seats unanimously. Surprisingly, over 90 independents filed nominations for 12 MLC seats. (PTI file photo)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leadership has begun serious efforts to make MLC elections under local bodies’ quota unanimous in all districts barring Khammam and Medak where the Congress has fielded candidates.

Out of 12 MLC seats going for polls on December 10, the TRS candidates will be declared elected unanimous for three seats, namely one in Nizamabad district (Kalvakuntla Kavitha) and two in Rangareddy district (Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju) where only TRS candidates were in the fray. The TRS is facing contests of independents in all other districts for MLC seats.

The party has entrusted the task of convincing independents to withdraw their nominations by November 26 to the ministers and party MLAs in the respective districts. The polls are being held to fill 12 vacancies in the Legislative Council. The last date to file nominations ended on November 23. The deadline to withdraw nominations is November 26.

While the TRS has fielded candidates for all the 12 MLC seats, the Congress has fielded just two candidates for Medak and Khammam seats. The BJP, on the other hand, preferred to stay away from contesting elections.

The TRS is hoping to bag 10 out of 12 MLC seats unanimously. Surprisingly, over 90 independents filed nominations for 12 MLC seats. Of this, the nomination of the sole independent candidate in Nizamabad MLC seat was rejected on Wednesday during scrutiny, making the election of TRS candidate Kalvakuntla Kavitha unanimous.

The election of TRS candidates Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju for two MLC seats in Rangareddy will also be unanimous as only these two have filed nominations. This leaves TRS leadership to focus on seven other MLC seats where no major political party is in the fray except independents.