Nation Politics 24 Nov 2021 Tewari’s book ...
Nation, Politics

Tewari’s book stirs storm: 'UPA's 26/11 response weak'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2021, 3:38 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 7:07 am IST
In the excerpts it was clear that the former Union minister struck a discordant note with the reaction of the then UPA government on 26/11
Manish Tewari hit back at the BJP for targeting his party over the 26/11 excerpt from his new book. (PTI)
 Manish Tewari hit back at the BJP for targeting his party over the 26/11 excerpt from his new book. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress Lok Sabha MP and former union minister Manish Tewari stirred a hornet's nest with excerpts from his upcoming book Rs 10 Flashpoints: 20 years-National Security Situations That Impacted India’ that is set to be released on December 2. The part, which was shared by Tewari on twitter, said the book “objectively delves into every salient national security challenge India has faced in the past two decades”.

In the excerpts it was clear that the former Union minister struck a discordant note with the reaction of the then UPA government after the 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes and was in favour of a tougher reaction.

 

The relevant excerpt on the 26/11 Mumbai attack read, “For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done. It, therefore, is my considered opinion India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India’s 9/11.”

The BJP which ripped into the Congress and Khurshid for his book has also slammed Tewari's book, calling it a "confession of the failures of the Congress".

 

The section drew sharp tweets from BJP’s Amit Malviya, who tweeted, “After Salman Khurshid, another Congress leader throws UPA under the bus to sell his book. Manish Tewari in his new book slams the UPA for weakness in the name of restrain post 26/11. Air Chief Marshal Fali Major is already on record saying IAF was ready to strike but UPA froze."

Manish Tewari hit back at the BJP for targeting his party over the 26/11 excerpt from his new book. He tweeted, “I am rather amused at @BJP4India reaction to one excerpt from a 304-page book that tries to dissect responses to National Security Situations that Impacted India. I wonder would they react similarly to some ‘hard analysis’ about their handling of the National Security Remit also?”

 

...
Tags: manish tewari
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Horoscope 24 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI)

Kirti, Pawan Varma join TMC in Didi's presence

Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez (Facebook)

Arrest of Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez draws huge criticism

News

Cops in love affair; two SIs, SHO suspended

Anupama had accused her father Jayachandran, a local CPM leader, of taking away the baby soon after his birth on October 19, 2020. (Twitter)

Kerala woman’s adoption ordeal to end soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC

Pavan Verma with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Centre to delay labor reform rollout to avoid more backlash ahead of elections

The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Congress tries to rally opposition, against Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-Charges and Pradesh Congress Commitee Presidents, at a party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in UP ahead of polls

BJP National President JP Nadda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->