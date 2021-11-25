Nation Politics 24 Nov 2021 Revanth blames CM fo ...
Nation, Politics

Revanth blames CM for paddy crisis

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 25, 2021, 3:11 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 7:21 am IST
Officials from Food Corporation of India (FCI) had met civil supplies officials of various states in August, he said
Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to the people of the state on Wednesday and urged them to support the farmers who are on protest. (DC Image)
 Hyderabad: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was solely responsible for the paddy crisis in the state.

Officials from Food Corporation of India (FCI) had met civil supplies officials of various states in August, he said.

 

The state government handed over a letter to the Centre stating that it would not pressurise the Union government on purchase of Yasangi paddy, he said. Rao is responsible for the crisis as the Centre refused to purchase Yasangi crop, he said.

Reddy wrote an open letter to the people of the state on Wednesday and urged them to support the farmers who are on protest. He alleged that Rao did a turn-around on paddy procurement, sensing trouble from farmers.

He said that the Congress party would conduct mandal and district-level dharnas across the state in support of farmers. Reddy recalled the various instances when Rao had let down the farmers.

 

He said that both TRS and BJP had lost their credibility as farmers did not trust them anymore.

He demanded allocation from market intervention funds and passage of the MSP Act.

Tags: a revanth reddy, telangana paddy farmers, telangana paddy crisis
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


