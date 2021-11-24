Nation Politics 24 Nov 2021 New tourism policy i ...
Nation, Politics

New tourism policy in next Budget session, says Kishan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 1:16 am IST
He disclosed that the govt is considering giving industry status to tourism sector, so that it could be extended GST and other benefits
Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy addressed a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)
 Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy addressed a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy said a comprehensive tourism policy, which would augment income and create large-scale employment in the country, will be unveiled in the next union budget session.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, he said tourism bore the brunt when Covid-19 struck India and is yet recover. The new policy will aim at reviving the tourism sector, accelerate its growth in both foreign and domestic tourism in a sustainable and responsible manner, position India as a safe, hygienic and accessible destination, provide seamless connectivity and promote startups, MSMEs and investments in tourism sector.

 

“We have 97 hotel management colleges across the country. Soon, a tourism university will be started to provide skills to entrepreneurs as well as the government officials dealing with tourism,’’ the minister said. He disclosed that the government is considering giving industry status to tourism sector, so that it could be extended GST and other benefits.

Kishan Reddy pointed out that Andhra Pradesh has 11 ports. Each of them will have a cruise terminal for tourists. As cruises attract tourists from all over the world, he has asked Visakhapatnam Port authorities and local administration to complete the cruise terminal at the port by next November. The central government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the purpose, he stated.

 

Lauding AP government for launching its tourism policy, the union minister said the state has huge potential for attracting domestic and foreign tourists. He asked state tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and officials to complete the four tourism circuits in state at the earliest by providing infrastructural facilities, including tourism guides at all heritage centers, temples and popular resorts.

Srinivasa Rao was also present at the press briefing. Earlier in the morning, Kishan Reddy visited all the Buddhist shrines in Visakhapatnam.

 

...
Tags: g. kishan reddy, tourism policy, union budget session
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of eight FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

ED attaches assets in IMS scam

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a Delhi-based research institute, was deployed to study issues in the cantonment area. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Building modification may be possible in SCB areas soon

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that even after we gave them the appointment for a meeting, they held such protests. (DC Image)

Mayor condemns BJP protests at GHMC

Those who jumped signals said they did it because they did not have time to wait for 10-15 minutes at every signal and no one actually caught them. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Road rules go for a toss, traffic cops blame system



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC

Pavan Verma with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Centre to delay labor reform rollout to avoid more backlash ahead of elections

The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Congress tries to rally opposition, against Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-Charges and Pradesh Congress Commitee Presidents, at a party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in UP ahead of polls

BJP National President JP Nadda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->