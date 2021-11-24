Nation Politics 24 Nov 2021 Kirti, Pawan Varma j ...
Nation, Politics

Kirti, Pawan Varma join TMC in Didi's presence

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2021, 7:35 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 7:35 am IST
In another setback to the Congress, the party’s former Haryana president Ashok Tanwar also joined the TMC
Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI)
 Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI)

New Delhi: Two leaders from Bihar — Congress’ Kirti Azad and former Janata Dal (United) general secretary Pavan Varma — joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the national capital on Tuesday in the presence of party chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“I’ll work under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and I’ll start working on the field. The BJP’s politics is divisive and we will fight it. Today, a personality like her is needed in the country who can show it the right direction,” Mr Azad said after joining.

 

Mr Varma, a former advisor to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, along with Prashant Kishor, was expelled from the ruling JD(U) in 2020 over disagreements with the Bihar CM about the controversial citizenship law. He was an MP until July 2016. He was also the national general secretary and spokesperson of the party.

“Keeping the political circumstances in mind, it is imperative to strengthen the Opposition… Mamata Di will be a deciding factor in 2024 and she will play a national role,” he told reporters.

Shortly after his sacking, Mr Varma had tweeted, “Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing me from my increasingly untenable position of defending you and your policies. I wish you well in your ambition of being CM of Bihar at any cost.”

 

Making the announcement on Twitter, Trinamool Congress stated, “We are elated to welcome Shri @PavanK_Varma into our Trinamool Congress family. His rich political experience will help us serve the people of India and take this nation forward to even better days!”

In another setback to the Congress, the party’s former Haryana president Ashok Tanwar also joined the TMC.

After joining Mr Azad said, “The country needs a person who can fight on the ground... (and give it) a new direction. She has proved (she can do this), I am a sportsperson... no caste or religion... I will fight for what is good for the country and keep it together against those who are trying to break it."

 

Mr Azad joined the Congress in February 2019 just ahead of the general elections. The Congress fielded him from the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency which the party had won thrice, but he lost the election to the BJP candidate.

Mr Tanwar was considered close to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was an MP from Sirsa during 2009-2014. He quit the Congress days before the Haryana Assembly elections in October 2019 after he was replaced by Kumari Selja and denied a ticket for the Assembly elections. In February this year he launched his own party.

 

After joining TMC, Mr Tanwar said, “Entire country is feeling tortured by the Bharatiya Janata Party. I have been associated with student politics. Circumstances have now become such that the only leadership capable of leading this country is Mamata di,”

Ms Banerjee welcomed all the leaders and said, “The TMC family is complete. Ashok Tanwar is not alone. I have told him to begin work and he will visit both Kolkata and Goa. He will go to Haryana and travel the state. We have to all work together.”

Mr Kirti Azad is the third prominent leader to leave the Congress and join the TMC. The earlier two have been Ms Sushmita Dev and Luzinho Faleiro.

 

...
Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, kirti azad, ashok tanwar, bihar leaders


Horoscope 24 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez (Facebook)

Arrest of Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez draws huge criticism

News

Cops in love affair; two SIs, SHO suspended

Manish Tewari hit back at the BJP for targeting his party over the 26/11 excerpt from his new book. (PTI)

Tewari’s book stirs storm: 'UPA's 26/11 response weak'

Anupama had accused her father Jayachandran, a local CPM leader, of taking away the baby soon after his birth on October 19, 2020. (Twitter)

Kerala woman’s adoption ordeal to end soon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC

Pavan Verma with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Centre to delay labor reform rollout to avoid more backlash ahead of elections

The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Tewari’s book stirs storm: 'UPA's 26/11 response weak'

Manish Tewari hit back at the BJP for targeting his party over the 26/11 excerpt from his new book. (PTI)

Congress tries to rally opposition, against Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-Charges and Pradesh Congress Commitee Presidents, at a party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->