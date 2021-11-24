Nation Politics 24 Nov 2021 KCR stays put in Del ...
Nation, Politics

KCR stays put in Delhi, KTR meets Goyal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Nov 24, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 12:50 am IST
Due to the 'busy schedule' of the Prime Minister and the home minister, the Chief Minister was unable to secure an audience with them
K.T. Rama Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and S. Niranjan Reddy in meeting with Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:D. Kamraj)
 K.T. Rama Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and S. Niranjan Reddy in meeting with Piyush Goyal in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo:D. Kamraj)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao continued his stay in Delhi on Tuesday for the third day since Sunday.

The Chief Minister has been looking forward for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Union food minister Piyush Goyal to raise issues and demands concerning Telangana state such as paddy procurement, Krishna water dispute, etc.

 

TRS sources said that due to the “busy schedule” of the Prime Minister and the home minister, the Chief Minister was unable to secure an audience with them.

Meanwhile, Goyal agreed for an appointment on Tuesday and Rao sent a ministerial delegation comprising K.T. Rama Rao, Gangula Kamalakar and S. Niranjan Reddy.

The meeting comes in the wake of the Centre’s refusal to procure parboiled rice produced in the state during rabi which it has been doing so over the years.

However, Goyal remained non-committal on the TS government’s demand but assured the delegation that he will discuss the issue with his ministry as well as with the officials of the Food Corporation of India and take a decision on November 26.

 

The ministers later met the Chief Minister and briefed him about their meeting.

During his stay in Delhi, the Chief Minister had visited his wife Shobha who is undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Rama Rao had reached Delhi accompanied by his mother on Saturday.

Apart from the ministers Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, finance special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, secretary and commissioner of agriculture M. Raghunandan are accompanying the Chief Minister.

Tags: gajendra singh shekhawat, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, industries minister kt rama rao, gangula kamalakar, paddy procurement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


