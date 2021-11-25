Nation Politics 24 Nov 2021 MLC polls: Unanimous ...
Nation, Politics

MLC polls: Unanimous win for Kavitha in Nizamabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDAR PULLOOR
Published Nov 25, 2021, 3:35 am IST
Updated Nov 25, 2021, 7:17 am IST
Kavitha was elected for the second time from Nizamabad seat
Kavitha was elected unopposed and an official announcement will be made soon in this regard. (DC File Image)
 Kavitha was elected unopposed and an official announcement will be made soon in this regard. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been elected as MLC unopposed from Nizamabad local authority constituency). Of the two nominations filed for the MLC election, the returning officer and district collector C. Narayana Reddy rejected the nomination papers of an independent candidate Kotagiri Srinivas citing lack of details in the affidavit on Wednesday.

In the presence of general observer Anita Rajendra, Narayana Reddy conducted scrutiny of the filed papers. They accepted nomination papers of Kavitha as valid and rejected papers of Srinivas from Amrad village in Makloor mandal of Armoor Assembly constituency.

 

As a result, Kavitha was elected unopposed and an official announcement will be made soon in this regard. Kavitha was elected for the second time from Nizamabad seat. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and cadres celebrated the election of Kavitha in Nizamabad on Wednesday. Minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and other leaders took part in the celebrations.

After the disqualification of TRS MLC R. Bhupathi Reddy for switching loyalty to the Congress, a byelection was necessitated for MLC Nizamabad last year. Kavitha will serve as MLC for the next six years.

 

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Nizamabad, Kotagiri Srinivas said he had filed nominations for demanding funds and powers to the MPTC and ZPTC members. “Unfortunately my nomination papers were rejected citing lack of details in the affidavit and not furnishing bank account details,” he said.  Local body elected representatives are hopeful that Chief Minister and Kavitha would react positively to their demands, he said.

...
Tags: kalvakuntla kavitha, mlc elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In 2012, the Meghalaya Pradesh Trinamool Congress was formally launched with an intention to contest 35 of the state's 60 seats. (Representational image: PTI)

Big blow to Congress as 12 MLAs in Meghalaya to join TMC

A man struggles to hold an umbrella at Marina beach during a heavy rain shower in Chennai. (Photo: AFP/File)

Light rain likely to occur at some places over 12 districts in Chennai: IMD

An anti-smog gun sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, at Delhi- Gurugram Expressway in Gurugram. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi air quality slips back to 'very poor' category

Revanth Reddy wrote an open letter to the people of the state on Wednesday and urged them to support the farmers who are on protest. (DC Image)

Revanth blames CM for paddy crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows

A former India cricketer said exclusion of beef and pork items is not surprising though it was never documented before. (AFP)
 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kirti, Pawan Varma join TMC in Didi's presence

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Verma meets West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he joins TMC, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. (PTI)

Tewari’s book stirs storm: 'UPA's 26/11 response weak'

Manish Tewari hit back at the BJP for targeting his party over the 26/11 excerpt from his new book. (PTI)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in UP ahead of polls

BJP National President JP Nadda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI)

Centre to delay labor reform rollout to avoid more backlash ahead of elections

The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->