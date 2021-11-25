MLC polls: Unanimous win for Kavitha in Nizamabad

Kavitha was elected unopposed and an official announcement will be made soon in this regard. (DC File Image)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha has been elected as MLC unopposed from Nizamabad local authority constituency). Of the two nominations filed for the MLC election, the returning officer and district collector C. Narayana Reddy rejected the nomination papers of an independent candidate Kotagiri Srinivas citing lack of details in the affidavit on Wednesday.

In the presence of general observer Anita Rajendra, Narayana Reddy conducted scrutiny of the filed papers. They accepted nomination papers of Kavitha as valid and rejected papers of Srinivas from Amrad village in Makloor mandal of Armoor Assembly constituency.

As a result, Kavitha was elected unopposed and an official announcement will be made soon in this regard. Kavitha was elected for the second time from Nizamabad seat. The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaders and cadres celebrated the election of Kavitha in Nizamabad on Wednesday. Minister for roads and buildings V. Prashanth Reddy, urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta and other leaders took part in the celebrations.

After the disqualification of TRS MLC R. Bhupathi Reddy for switching loyalty to the Congress, a byelection was necessitated for MLC Nizamabad last year. Kavitha will serve as MLC for the next six years.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Nizamabad, Kotagiri Srinivas said he had filed nominations for demanding funds and powers to the MPTC and ZPTC members. “Unfortunately my nomination papers were rejected citing lack of details in the affidavit and not furnishing bank account details,” he said. Local body elected representatives are hopeful that Chief Minister and Kavitha would react positively to their demands, he said.