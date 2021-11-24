Nation Politics 24 Nov 2021 Cross-voting fear ma ...
Nation, Politics

Cross-voting fear makes TRS 'hide' representatives of local bodies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 24, 2021, 1:37 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2021, 1:37 am IST
There are around 5,600 voters who are eligible to vote in these MLC elections
All the ministers and MLAs concerned accompanied the party's candidates in all the districts while filing nominations on Monday. (Representational Photo: Twitter)
 All the ministers and MLAs concerned accompanied the party's candidates in all the districts while filing nominations on Monday. (Representational Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: After the Huzurabad debacle, the ruling TRS is not taking any chances in the elections for 12 MLC seats under local bodies quota, despite having a huge majority in the urban and rural local bodies.

With the TRS facing stiff competition from the Congress in few seats and the BJP supporting independents in few others, ministers and TRS MLAs are shifting voters — the local body representatives — to camps located outside the state to sequester them until polling on December 10 to prevent poaching by rivals.

 

Out of the 12 MLC seats, the Congress has fielded candidates only for two seats in undivided Medak and Khammam districts. Although the BJP has not fielded any candidate, it has decided to extend support to independent candidates, wherever they are strong and have the chances to win the election.

There are around 5,600 voters who are eligible to vote in these MLC elections, who include sarpanches, ward members, ZPTCs, MPTCs, councillors and corporators. Of them, about 90 per cent belong to the TRS as the party had almost swept all local bodies polls held between 2019 and 2021.

 

On Tuesday, the last day for filing nominations, candidates from TRS and Congress besides independents filed nominations. The 12 seats witnessed nominations ranging from seven to 30 except in Nizamabad, where two nominations were filed and Ranga Reddy, where three nominations were filed.

According to party sources, the TRS leadership suspects that the rival candidates may poach their elected representatives of local bodies by luring them with money, liquor and costly gifts and to prevent this it wants to make them inaccessible to rivals by sequestering them until December 10 polling day.

 

The TRS is also facing a rebellion in a few seats as those who failed to get party tickets have filed nominations as independents.

All the ministers and MLAs concerned accompanied the party's candidates in all the districts while filing nominations on Monday.  Soon after the nominations process ended, the ministers and MLAs, who were responsible for these elections by the party, began the process to sequester their elected representatives of local bodies in neighbouring states like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and even Goa among others.

 

According to TRS sources, some leaders chose resorts on the outskirts of the city to hide their local body representatives until December 10.

...
Tags: mlc seats, mlc elections in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of eight FIRs registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Hyderabad. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

ED attaches assets in IMS scam

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), a Delhi-based research institute, was deployed to study issues in the cantonment area. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Building modification may be possible in SCB areas soon

City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi said that even after we gave them the appointment for a meeting, they held such protests. (DC Image)

Mayor condemns BJP protests at GHMC

Those who jumped signals said they did it because they did not have time to wait for 10-15 minutes at every signal and no one actually caught them. Representational Image. (DC Image)

Road rules go for a toss, traffic cops blame system



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif prep up for the Big Day

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif
 

Delta AY.4.2 COVID variant less likely to show any symptoms: UK study

The data show that only 33 per cent of those with the mutation had these classic symptoms, compared to 46 per cent of those with Delta. (PTI Photo)
 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
 

Country's first memorial for COVID-19 victims installed in Telangana village

The countrymen also need to remember the heroism of all the frontline workers long after the country has been vaccinated and ensure the ongoing welfare of rural healthcare workers, it said. (AFP Photo)
 

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

This October 18, 2021 handout photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Former JD(U) leader Pavan Varma joins TMC

Pavan Verma with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/@AITCofficial)

Centre to delay labor reform rollout to avoid more backlash ahead of elections

The federal government has missed several deadlines to formally enact four labor codes -- the latest being October -- and no new target has been set, the people said. (Representational Image/PTI)

Congress tries to rally opposition, against Modi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi presides over a meeting of AICC General Secretaries/In-Charges and Pradesh Congress Commitee Presidents, at a party headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI file photo)

Modi's decision takes BJP cadre by surprise

Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)

National leaders of BJP hold meeting with top party brass in UP ahead of polls

BJP National President JP Nadda with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a meeting in Lucknow, Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->