Nation, Politics

BJP mayor will throw out 40,000 Rohingyas, Pakistanis from Old City: Bandi Sanjay

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 24, 2020, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Nov 25, 2020, 12:11 am IST
Parties trying to get votes from illegal sections and criminals are alleging that BJP is a Hindu party, he said
Hyderabad: BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay announced on Tuesday the moment a BJP candidate takes over as the mayor of greater Hyderabad, the party would conduct a surgical strike in the Old City and remove more than 40,000 Rohingyas and Pakistanis from the country.

Making these sensational comments during a road show at Ramanthapur, Bandi Sanjay hit hard at the MIM, saying the Majlis party won with the help of votes of illegally staying Rohingyas and Pakistani.

 

Reminding people of Hyderabad that terror attacks and bomb blasts, which had become common in the past, like the Gokul chaat blast and the Lumbini park blast, had stopped once the Narendra Modi-led BJP government came to power at the Centre. “If you want to end terror by Pakistanis in the country, support and vote for the BJP. Our party alone can end the terror of anti-national and anti-social elements in Hyderabad,” he said.

Sanjay said that elections should be held without the illegal staying Rohingyas and Pakistanis getting to vote and violating the integrity of India’s elections. He said such anti-national forces were dividing the Hindus for political benefit.

 

Parties trying to get votes from illegal sections and criminals are alleging that BJP is a Hindu party, he said, declaring that the elections were between ‘desh bhakths’ and ‘desh drohis’, alleging the TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao was scared out to come to Bhagya Lakshmi temple but slept in his farmhouse. He also announced that if BJP wins the GHMC elections, the party will organise celebrations at the Bhagyalakshmi temple.

Bandi challenged Chief Minister Rao to come for a debate over Central fund allocations made to Telangana state in general, and Hyderabad city in particular. “I am ready for an open debate on funding. Let KCR come to discuss, otherwise he should apologise to the people of Telangana and BJP for spreading lies,” he said.

 

He criticised MA&UD minister K.T. Rama Rao for claiming they had spent `67,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad, saying, “has the amount come from your pocket or your father’s pocket? This money was collected from people of Hyderabad, who are paying `2 lakh crore every year to your government.”

He said the TRS government was burdening people under the LRS and BRS and collected thousands of crores from people even during lockdown.

Bandi Sanjay appealed to the people of Hyderabad to vote for BJP because they will then develop the city ten-fold times faster, harnessing Central funds better. “I urge people to choose wisely between the TRS, which will work for five days until polling day and the BJP, which will work for the public for next five years.”

 

   

Tags: bandi ghmc poll campaign, bjp ghmc poll campaign, bandi on central funds to telangana, bandi bhagyalakshmi temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


