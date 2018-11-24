search on deccanchronicle.com
N Chandrababu Naidu slams YSRC, Jana Sena for avoiding Telangana test

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAGABHUSHANAM HOSKOTE
Published Nov 24, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Updated Nov 24, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Chief Minister offers Jalaharathi at Marala village.
ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu lashed out at YSRC and the Jana Sena parties not only for their alleged ties with BJP and TRS in Telangana but also their decision not to take part in the Telangana Assembly polls to be held on December 7.

"They will have to answer the people who would ask why they did not contest in Telangana polls," Mr Naidu added.  Reiterating that the alliance with Congress party was strategically important,  the TD supremo said that his party had fought with the Congress for 40 years. 

 

The move to go for alliance now was in the interests of the country and the state. “As a senior leader,  it is my responsible to set right things for the public and try and protect them from the selfish motives of BJP that cheated people of AP and the country. I want to unite anti-BJP parties across the country,”  he said.

The Chief Minister, as part of his two day visit in Anantapur district, on Friday offered Jalaharathi at Marala village in Bukkapattanam mandal that is part of the Handri Neeva Sujala Shravanthi Phase II.

Speaking at the public meeting,  Mr Naidu said that the TD government had taken the lead in developing the state in every  way. Interlinking of rivers and HNSS project will irrigate backward Rayalaseema.

Referring to the fact that technology had been making its impact felt in every household in AP,  Mr Naidu said the future governance will be completely through 'mobile' phones. 

The government has been trying to speed up the process of providing internet facility to every house in the state. Naidu participated in Grama Darshini at Kappalabanda village in Bukkapattnam mandal where he interacted with farmers and beneficiaries of various schemes. 

During review with irrigation officials, the Chief Minister, accompanied by ministers Devineni Umamaheswar Rao and Kalava Sreenivasulu,  directed the engineers of HNSS Phase II to speed up ongoing works including Kuppam branch canal,  Madakasira branch canal,  Perur project and BT project.

Mr  Naidu was expected to open Madakasira branch canal during his visit. The opening has, however, been postponed till next month due to delay in the works. 
Naidu will take part in various programmes in Anantapur headquarters. 

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, ysrc, jana sena, telangana assembly polls
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur




