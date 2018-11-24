K Chandrashekar Rao ups the ante from Warangal

WARANGAL: Telangana Rasthra Samithi President and caretaker Chief Minister Mr. K Chandrashekar Rao has intensified the party campaign while touring four places of the erstwhile Warangal district on Friday. He addressed impressive public meetings at Narsampet, Mahbubabad, Dornakal and Jangaon constituencies.

Without mincing his words, he warned Congress and TDP leaders that he would not spare any scamsters in his next term. He alleged that enquiries had revealed that TPCC chief Mr. N Uttam Kumar Reddy was involved in a Rs. 5000 crore scam in the Indiramma housing scheme in Manthani.

He asked the people to drive away the Congress and TDP parties from the State. He said both the parties had ruled the State for 60 years but were unable to bring development to Telangana. “We need not be gulams of Delhi or Vijayawada. We will rule our own land”, he declared.

Addressing the tribals, KCR said the Modi government, which is biased against the Muslims, was obstructing the 12 percent reservation to the tribals in the State because the BJP had ‘Hindu-Muslim’ disease. He said the TRS will fight for the tribals if elected to power in the upcoming parliamentary elections next year by sending 17 out of 17 TRS MPs to Delhi. He also assured them that the issues related to podu farming would be solved within six months of forming the government. He also announced that tribal panchayats would be formed in the State allowing the tribals to rule their own hamlets.

Mr. KCR also addressed some of the long-standing demands in these areas. He said the State would work out a plan to set up the Bayyaram steel factory to Mahbubabad. He said the Central Government was non-cooperative in this regard and behaving as if it was spending from its own pocket.