Take gold from Rajgopal but vote for TRS: KTR to Munugode voters

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao asked Munugode voters to take 10 gram gold from BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy if he distributed them while seeking votes but to vote for the TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy on November 3 to get development programmes and

welfare schemes back on track.

Rao was speaking at a massive road show at Ghattuppal in the constituency on Sunday. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to credit Rs 15 lakh into the bank accounts of each citizen during the 2014 election campaign but had failed to fulfill it in over eight years.

"Has anyone of you received the amount? Where did this money go? It should have been transferred to people from Nalgonda and Yadadri districts. It has been transferred to only a single account. Do you know who that single person is? It is Rajgopal Reddy. He got Rs 18,000 crore from Modi in the form of a contract,” Rama Rao said.

“So take the 10 gram gold if Rajgopal distributes it for votes. It's not his money. It's the money earned through shady deals," Rao remarked amid thunderous applause from the gathering.

He asked voters to think about the third bypoll in Nalgonda district in as many years.

"The Huzurnagar bypoll was because Uttam Kumar Reddy resigned after he was elected to the Lok Sabha. The Nagarjunasagar bypoll was because of the death of MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah. They were imminent. But the Munugode bypoll is because of the greed and selfishness of Rajgopal. He won as MLA from Congress in 2018 but worked for the BJP. After negotiating for three years, he struck a deal with the Centre for a Rs 18,000 crore contract, resigned as an MLA and forced the byelection," Rama Rao alleged.

He promised to ensure noticeable development in Munugode constituency in the remaining one year tenure of the Assembly by adopting the constituency if voters elect the TRS candidate in the ensuing by-election.