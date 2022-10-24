  
Rahul to take up problems of farmers, women and youth

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 24, 2022, 9:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 7:07 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi assured that he would hear farmers, women and youth of Telangana, after he resumes his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Makthal in Narayanpet district on October 27.

Briefly addressing the crowd at Gudeballur from atop a vehicle specially arranged for the purpose, Rahul Gandhi said that he will hear all the grievances of farmers, women and youth from the state.

While emphasising that this yatra was against the policies of the BJP government at the Centre, he affirmed that it was aimed against hatred, and taking up issues confronting the nation like price rise, inflation and unemployment.

“No one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is for the unity of the nation. The BJP and RSS are trying to damage this,” he said.

Later after leaving for Shamshabad airport to catch a flight to Delhi, he tweeted a video showing an aerial view of the yatra crossing Krishna river, “A river of love is flowing through India, rekindling the hope for progress and prosperity (sic).”

Rahul Gandhi will be resuming the yatra from the same village Makthal of Narayanpet district on October 27.

