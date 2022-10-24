  
Poll arrangements nearing completion: CEO

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 24, 2022, 8:54 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 7:15 am IST
People in Munugode set to elect their representative in a bypoll which is expected to set stage for 2023 Assembly elections (By arrangement)
HYDERABAD: Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj said on Sunday that all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the November 3 byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency were progressing at a brisk pace.

Printing of ballot papers for the EVMs and postal ballot was complete and EVM commissioning had commenced in the presence of representatives of political parties and contestants, he said.

 He said the first round randomisation of EVMs was completed on October 18 and 35 per cent additional EVMs and VVPATs were allotted to the returning officer as a reserve. The second randomisation was on October 20 and EVMs were allotted polling station-wise. They said that second training for poll personnel is scheduled on October 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, 345 voters who are aged over 80 years and 394 differently-abled voters submitted form 12 D  to cast their votes through postal ballots, Raj said.

The CEO said that 12 cases of violations had been filed and cash worth `2.49 crore has been seized so far. The police and excise personnel have seized 1483.67 litres of liquor and booked 77 cases while also arresting 36 persons, he said.

ECI has appointed IRS officer Subodh Singh, as second election observer and another IRS officer Samatha Mullapudi as expenditure observer.

The principal director of Income Tax (investigations) has nominated seven persons from the department to help expenditure observers to control flow of cash in the constituency.

Additional CEO K. Manicka Raj visited Munugode constituency on Sunday and monitored the situation.

