  
Nation Politics 24 Oct 2022 FCRA licence of 2 NG ...
Nation, Politics

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 24, 2022, 2:47 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2022, 2:47 am IST
Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Centre cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, for alleged violation of laws.

This followed a probe team, set up in 2020 with officers from the ministries of home and finance, CBI, and ED, finding alleged manipulation of documents while filing income-tax returns, misuse of funds and money laundering while receiving funds from foreign countries, including China, an official said.

The trustees of the RGF are former prime minister Manmohan Singh, P. Chidambaram, Rahul Ga-ndhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former planning commission deputy chairman Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former journalist Suman Dubey and Dr Ashok Ganguly, industry expert and former MP.

The trustees of the RGCT are Rahul Gandhi, Dr Ganguly, Bansi Mehta, former head of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. and Deep Joshi who works to bring social change at the grassroot level.
The Congress said the move was aimed at defaming the party and diverting attention from issues facing the country.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the home ministry’s action had exposed corruption.

RGF worked on health, women and children and disability support. The RGCT addressed the needs of the rural poor.

...
Tags: rajiv gandhi charitable trust, rajiv gandhi foundation, foreign contribution regulation act (fcra)
Location: India, Delhi


Horoscope 24 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Rao was speaking at a massive road show at Ghattuppal in the constituency on Sunday. (Twitter)

Take gold from Rajgopal but vote for TRS: KTR to Munugode voters

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a public meeting in Munugode Assembly constituency (DC Image)

KCR likely to wrap up Munugode campaign with a public meeting

Road from Marriguda (DC Image)

Munugode’s abandoned road faces its share of politics

Hyderabad is well-known for its ‘Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb’ (DC Image/Representational)

Diwali brings Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb to the fore



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Lokesh criticises govt over 'false' cases against TD, opposition leaders

File photo of Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

MP Komatireddy sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)

KTR makes phone call to lure BJP leader

TRS working president and minister K. T. Rama Rao. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->