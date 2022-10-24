Cops search Kishan Reddy’s Munugode-headed vehicle

HYDERABAD: Police searched the vehicle of Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy at Rethipally on Sunday while he was heading to the Munugode Assembly constituency for campaigning.

After the incident, Kishan Reddy tweeted: “Yet again-local police stopped and searched my vehicle. Cooperated with the search (sic).”

Several others reacted to his tweet saying that they were hoping for a similar check on the vehicles of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, minister K.T. Rama Rao and his Cabinet colleagues.

Tagging home minister Mahmood Ali, a netizen tweeted, “Pl ask ur police to be active in producing the evidence or lack of evidence is part of friendly policing (sic).”

Interestingly, several netizens also tagged Union home minister Amit Shah in their tweets.