  
Nation Politics 24 Oct 2022 Cops search Kishan R ...
Nation, Politics

Cops search Kishan Reddy’s Munugode-headed vehicle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 24, 2022, 9:35 pm IST
Updated Oct 25, 2022, 7:10 am IST
Union Minister Kishan Reddy (DC Image/ file photo)
 Union Minister Kishan Reddy (DC Image/ file photo)

HYDERABAD: Police searched the vehicle of Union tourism minister G. Kishan Reddy at Rethipally on Sunday while he was heading to the Munugode Assembly constituency for campaigning.

After the incident, Kishan Reddy tweeted: “Yet again-local police stopped and searched my vehicle. Cooperated with the search (sic).”

Several others reacted to his tweet saying that they were hoping for a similar check on the vehicles of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, minister K.T. Rama Rao and his Cabinet colleagues.

Tagging home minister Mahmood Ali, a netizen tweeted, “Pl ask ur police to be active in producing the evidence or lack of evidence is part of friendly policing (sic).”
Interestingly, several netizens also tagged Union home minister Amit Shah in their tweets.

...
Tags: munugode bypoll, g. kishan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into the cyclonic storm 'Sitrang', India Meteorological Department announced. (PTI)

Cyclone Sitrang will not affect state, says Andhra Pradesh

The actual family doctor concept will start functioning from Sankranti in January 2023. (Representational Image/ DC File)

Family doctor plan in Chittoor, Tirupati starts

Telangana Information Technology and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. (Twitter/@KTR_Followers)

Flexis put up against KTR in Sircilla

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Rahul to take up problems of farmers, women and youth



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

FCRA licence of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia cancelled

Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi offers prayers to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Lokesh criticises govt over 'false' cases against TD, opposition leaders

File photo of Telugu Desam general secretary Nara Lokesh

Rahul Gandhi unlikely to visit Hyderabad's Bhagyalakshmi temple

Gandhi’s Bharath Jodo Yatra is expected to touch the Old City on November 1. (Photo: Twitter)

MP Komatireddy sparks fresh row after anti-Cong audio clip goes viral

MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->