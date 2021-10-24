TD leader Pattabhi Ram released on bail

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam (TD) spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram was released on bail from the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the AP High Court granted him bail in connection with a case lodged at Governorpet police station, Vijayawada, after the leader executed a bond for a sum of Rs 20,000 with two sureties each.

The TD senior leader was arrested by the police on Wednesday night for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and produced him before the third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court which in turn remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was shifted to Machilipatnam jail and later to the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

His remarks kicked up a series of protests by both the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam and others in the state.