Nation Politics 24 Oct 2021 TD leader Pattabhi R ...
Nation, Politics

TD leader Pattabhi Ram released on bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 24, 2021, 12:59 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2021, 12:59 am IST
He was arrested by the police on Wednesday night for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
Telugu Desam (TD) spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram. (Photo:Twitter)
 Telugu Desam (TD) spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram. (Photo:Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: Telugu Desam (TD) spokesman K. Pattabhi Ram was released on bail from the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the AP High Court granted him bail in connection with a case lodged at Governorpet police station, Vijayawada, after the leader executed a bond for a sum of Rs 20,000 with two sureties each.

 

The TD senior leader was arrested by the police on Wednesday night for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and produced him before the third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court which in turn remanded him to 14 days judicial custody. He was shifted to Machilipatnam jail and later to the Central Jail in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

His remarks kicked up a series of protests by both the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition Telugu Desam and others in the state.

...
Tags: k pattabhi ram, ap high court, andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Fire erupted onboard Indian Navy’s destroyer INS Ranvijay at about 5.30 pm on Saturday. (PTI)

Navy warship catches fire in Vizag; 4 sailors injured

Visuals of MLC Kavitha & MLAs viewing Bathukamma on Burj Khalifa. By Arrangement.

Bathukamma bedecks Burj Khalifa; TS fest goes global

Average rainfall on Friday was 3.8 mm in the district. (AFP file photo)

Heavy rains hit Anantapur district

The flooded Polavaram project in West Godavari district. (DC file photo)

Issues of Polavaram displaced will be sorted out: EG collector



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress to give 40% tickets to women in UP Assembly polls: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (R). (AFP)

MoS Ajay Mishra meets Amit Shah, under pressure to resign

Ajay Teni Mishra (ANI)

BJP in Tripura gets major jolt; MLA defects to Trinamul

Mr Das is all set to defect to the Trinamul Congress on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of 'Mahalaya', that marks the onset of Debipaksha, a week ahead of the Bengalis’ biggest festival, the Durga Puja. (Twitter)

I am full-time, hands-on Congress President, says Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (PTI)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->