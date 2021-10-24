Liquor and fuel cheaper in TN; AP loses business to neighbour

Individuals also bring two to three bottles taking advantage of a rule that one can carry up to three bottles while crossing the border. — PTI

Nellore: People living in areas close to the border region in Nellore and Chittoor districts have been venturing into the neighbouring Tamil Nadu frequently either for liquor or petrol because they are cheaper there compared to the rates in Andhra Pradesh.

As for fuels, one can save Rs 9 per litre of petrol and Rs 6 on diesel. In the case of liquor, the price difference in the two sates is between Rs 50 to Rs 400 depending on quantity such as quarter, half, or full bottle.

For example, a quarter bottle of Mansion House brandy is being sold for Rs 260 in AP as against Rs 170 at TN. Similarly, Morpheus brandy quarter costs Rs 360 in AP against Rs 260 in TN. Beer costs Rs 220 in AP and Rs 140 in TN. Cheap liquor also costs less in TN by Rs 30 in TN compared to AP.

“People prefer to buy liquor in TN not only because the rates are less, but they can also get any popular brand, unlike AP where unknown brands replaced all the popular brands,” said D. Chandran of Sathyavedu.

He said Tamil Nadu state marketing corporation Ltd, popularly known as Tasmac, opened liquor outlets at the entry points to their state for the convenience of tipplers from AP. An official attributed a special reason to the TN move.

“There were several instances where AP police harassed TN people under one pretext or other when they were returning home after buying liquor or consuming liquor in AP because their Tasmac shops had downed their shutters during the second wave of Covid in the first half of 2021. Keeping this in mind, TN officials encouraged opening of liquor shops close to AP border,” said the official.

Referring to the five government liquor outlets in Sathyavedu, he said their business is down from Rs 6.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh on average because a majority of the habitual drinkers go to TN shops located just 100 metres away from the AP border.

Individuals also bring two to three bottles taking advantage of a rule that one can carry up to three bottles while crossing the border. Special Enforcement Bureau men are not able to identify individuals, but are booking cases against those bringing liquor in bulk.

In case of petrol, motorists are going to fuel outlets in TN border as they can save around Rs 10 on each litre, be it petrol or diesel. "So much so, only those who are in a hurry are filling petrol/diesel from the bunks on the AP side of the border.

In fact, the petrol bunks in TN abutting AP border are displaying boards highlighting the lower prices to attract consumers," said Parivallan, a resident of Sathyavedu.