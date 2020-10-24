The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, Politics

TRS looks to rejuvenate itself with young blood ahead of GHMC polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 24, 2020, 11:01 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2020, 11:01 pm IST
Sources said that he asked them to focus on the GHMC divisions to identify efficient young leaders
TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)
 TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: While the Opposition is busy criticising the government’s failure in handling the urban flooding, the TRS is quietly moving ahead to strengthen the party cadre by motivating the young leadership to launch a membership drive in the GHMC area and attract aspiring leaders in each division to join the ruling party.

TRS sources said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had a survey conducted among the youth cadre to study if they have been distancing themselves from party activities at the field-level. Reportedly after receiving the report, Rao invited aspiring young leaders to Pragathi Bhavan recently for an extended pep talk that lasted about six hours.

 

Sources said that he asked them to focus on the GHMC divisions to identify efficient young leaders from other parties who can help drive the TRS towards victory in the civic body elections.

Sources said the young TRS leaders were asked to take up a membership drive to attract youth cutting across party lines. They are to assure the newcomers that the TRS would recognise hard-working leaders and offer them good positions in the long run.

Sources also said that veteran leaders were asked to stay away from party activities during the upcoming municipal polls to make space for the young leadership.

 

That the move comes just a months before the GHMC elections is significant. The TRS lost two Lok Sabha constituencies in the city — Secunderabad and Malkajgiri — which was the last test for the party in the capital, besides some Assembly constituencies earlier. The CM’s plan appears to be to bridge any gaps that may have opened up since the 2016 GHMC elections and now.

On the flipside, the Opposition has been busy in criticising the government. Far from a global city, Hyderabad has turned into a 'garbage city' and the brand image of Hyderabad, which was assiduously built by Congress Chief Ministers, has been damaged, Congress leaders said.

 

Tags: telangana rashtriya samithi, telangana rashtra samiti (trs), chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


