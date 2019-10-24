Nation Politics 24 Oct 2019 Tamil Nadu bypolls: ...
Tamil Nadu bypolls: Jayakumar mocks Stalin as AIADMK takes lead on both seats

ANI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 2:53 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Jayakumar claimed DMK chief Stalin wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics and many senior party leaders were overruled.
Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar took a jibe against his rival DMK chief Stalin on Thursday as early trends show AIADMK taking a lead in two Assembly seats in bye-election. (Photo: File)
 Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar took a jibe against his rival DMK chief Stalin on Thursday as early trends show AIADMK taking a lead in two Assembly seats in bye-election. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar took a jibe against his rival DMK chief Stalin on Thursday as early trends show AIADMK taking a lead in two Assembly seats in bye-election.

"Through this election, DMK chief Stalin wanted his son Udhayanidhi's entry into politics and many senior party leaders were overruled. So, senior leaders of the party will now be happy to see Udhayanidhi's defeat," he told ANI.

 

Vikravandi and Nanuguri Assembly constituencies went to bypolls were held on October 21.

Bye-election to Nanguneri assembly seat was necessitated as its MLA H Vasantha Kumar was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Vikravandi bypoll was held due to the death of its sitting DMK MLA K Radhamani in June.

 

...
Tags: tamil nadu, bypolls, m k stalin, aiadmk, dmk, d jayakumar
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


