Edappadi K Palaniswami: TN’s good L&O attracts investors, praise from Xi

CHENNAI: Although several factors may trigger economic growth, the public peace and tranquility besides efficient maintenance of law and order in the State, is what is sustaining development in Tamil Nadu. In fact, these have not only attracted global investors to the State but also won praise from the Chinese authorities, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said.

“Even if there are factors conducive for economic progress, there would be no progress if peace is disturbed. Hence, Amma’s government has been according importance to public peace and tranquility, security and maintenance of law and order. These have attracted several global investors and won praise even from Chinese authorities,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

Speaking after presenting the President of India Medals and the Chief Minister’s Medals and Special Service Medals to police personnel here on Wednesday, the CM said the Chinese authorities praised the State police force for providing good security during the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the India China summit at Mamallapuram near here.

They were “amazed” at the security arrangements that were in place during Mr. Xi’s visit on October 11 and 12. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese authorities had appreciated the State police force for the security arrangements provided then. Pointing out that Jinping travelled to Mamallapuram from here by road on both the days, Mr. Palaniswami, who holds the Home portfolio, said providing security to the President for such a long distance was a challenge. But the police rose up to the occasion.

“It was challenging to provide security for a big leader undertaking such a long trip by road. Our police force successfully accomplished it with their experience and skills,” Mr. Palaniswami, said. “The Chinese authorities were amazed at the security strategy adopted by our police personnel, besides their skills. They lauded our police force, saying they had exceeded their (Chinese) expectations. This is a grand endorsement of the work of the police department," he added. Praising the police force, he said it was working diligently to ensure all-round peace in the state.

His Amma’s government was functioning in the spirit of “peace, prosperity and progress” a catchphrase coined by former AIADMK supremo and late CM J. Jayalalithaa.. “People have to prosper in order for the State to progress. And for the people to prosper the State’s economy should progress. Though there may be many factors triggering economic growth, above all, what is of paramount importance is public peace and tranquility besides security,” he emphasised.