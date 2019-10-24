Nation Politics 24 Oct 2019 Defections not helpe ...
Nation, Politics

Defections not helped BJP, happy with party's performance: Sharad Pawar

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 2:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 2:38 pm IST
Pawar ruled out the speculation of extending support and aligning with Shiv Sena.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: ANI)
 NCP chief Sharad Pawar. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: With trends suggesting that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is falling well short of its target of winning 220 assembly seats in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the message was that people did not like "the arrogance of power".

The people, however, have asked the Nationalist Congress Party to remain in opposition, Pawar added, stating that it will not try to form the government.

 

According to the results available till now, the BJP had won three seats and was leading in 98 seats. Its ally Shiv Sena had won three seats and was leading in 57 seats.

The NCP had won one seat and was leading in 54 Assembly seats, while Congress candidates were leading in 45 constituencies.

"People have not accepted the talk of 220 seats (out of 288). The NCP accepts people's mandate humbly. The Congress, NCP, PWP, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana and other allies whole-heartedly co-operated with each other. The election result shows people did not like the arrogance of power," Pawar said.

Without naming leaders of the ruling parties, Pawar said "some people crossed the limit of holding extreme views".

"People have asked us to sit in the opposition. The thought of trying to get into power doesn't even cross our minds. We will work to expand our base," he further said.

Pawar also noted those who deserted the opposition camp to join the ruling parties were not accepted by the people. "People did not like their act of expediency ahead of the election," he added.

Without naming ex-NCP MP from Satara, Udayanraje Bhosale, who was trailing behind NCP candidate in the Satara Lok Sabha byelection, Pawar said people did not like Bhosale's decision to join the BJP.

"The NCP and allies will also meet after Diwali to discuss the future course of action," Pawar said, replying to a question about who will get the post of leader of the opposition.

 

...
Tags: sharad pawar, ncp
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

SCL Das, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs said that India is ready to make the amendment in the agreement if Pakistan decides to waive the fee. (Photo: ANI)

Disappointed, India urges Pak to reconsider 20 USD service charges on pilgrims

Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar took a jibe against his rival DMK chief Stalin on Thursday as early trends show AIADMK taking a lead in two Assembly seats in bye-election. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu bypolls: Jayakumar mocks Stalin as AIADMK takes lead on both seats

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Photo: ANI)

Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda invites opposition parties to form coalition government

As the counting was in progress, Barala had left the counting centre in between sensing he is losing from Tohana. (Photo: ANI)

Watching himself lose, Haryana BJP chief 'leaves chair'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda invites opposition parties to form coalition government

Senior Congress leader and former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda. (Photo: ANI)

Watching himself lose, Haryana BJP chief 'leaves chair'

As the counting was in progress, Barala had left the counting centre in between sensing he is losing from Tohana. (Photo: ANI)

Sikkim CM wins from Poklok Kamrang seat, BJP bags Martam

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. (Photo: Facebook)

Tamil Nadu: Celebrations at AIADMK office as candidates lead in by-poll results

AIADMK workers celebrating at party headquarters in Chennai. (Photo: ANI)

Assembly poll results: BJP-Sena to keep Maharashtra, house hung in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party and allies took an early lead over the Congress in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham