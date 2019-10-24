Confident of win, Maharashtra BJP places order for 5000 laddus

New Delhi: As counting for Maharashtra and Haryana elections are underway, the BJP has already begun ‘victory’ preparations at its Mumbai headquarters. Most exit polls have projected that the BJP-Shiv Sena combine will romp home easily. The exit polls also indicated that the numbers for the BJP are set to increase in both the states. An aggregate of all the 11 exit polls showed them winning 211 seats, slightly lower than the 217 they currently hold.

According to Hindustan Times report, BJP officials have given order for 5000 ‘laddus’ and numerous garlands. News agency PTI said the party has also erected a huge screen on the premises of its Mumbai headquarters, so supporters can watch the live coverage of counting.

BJP workers have been asked to reach the party headquarters in south Mumbai after 10 am, when the initial poll trends are expected to emerge, reported NDTV. The celebrations could begin by afternoon, depending on the outcome of the counting. "We know that we are returning to power. We are only curious about the numbers," PTI quoted a party leader as saying.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at the famous Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

Voting for the total 288-member house was held on October 21, which saw a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent.

The BJP contested the elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena and other smaller parties.

