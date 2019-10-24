Nation Politics 24 Oct 2019 98.3 per cent pollin ...
Nation, Politics

98.3 per cent polling recorded in first-ever BDC polls in J&K

PTI
Published Oct 24, 2019, 6:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 24, 2019, 6:49 pm IST
Srinagar, which has seen curbs since the Centre's decision to scrap special status on August 5, recorded a 100 per cent turnout.
The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs were held in 310 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of whom 27 were elected unopposed. (Photo: ANI)
 The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs were held in 310 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of whom 27 were elected unopposed. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: The maiden Block Development Council (BDC) election in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a 98.3 per cent turnout on Thursday, with Congress, NC and PDP boycotting the first electoral exercise after abrogation of the state's special status.

Srinagar in the Kashmir division, which has seen curbs since the Centre's decision to scrap special status on August 5, recorded a 100 per cent turnout. "98.3 per cent polling was recorded in J&K", Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar said.

 

The polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs were held in 310 blocks in the state and 1,092 candidates were in the fray, of whom 27 were elected unopposed.

There were 26,629 electors -- 8,313 women and 18,316 men -- for the polls to elect chairpersons of BDCs, which are organisations in the second tier of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), officials said.

PRIs have three levels -- village, block and district -- and election for the first tier were held last year, which was also boycotted by the National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

The poll percentage for the 10 districts in the Kashmir region was 93.65 per cent and 99.4 per cent for the 10 districts in the Jammu region, Kumar said. Srinagar recorded a 100 per cent turnout, the highest in the Valley, while Shopian and Pulwama districts saw turnouts of 85.3 and 86.2 per cent respectively, the lowest in the region, he said.

In the Jammu region, Reasi saw a 99.7 per cent turnout and Jammu 99.5 per cent. Ladakh recorded 97.8 per cent polling, Kumar said, adding that the election was held through secret ballot.

The highest number of candidates were in north Kashmir's Kupwara district (101) and the lowest in south Kashmir's Shopian (4). There are 316 blocks in the state, but the election will be held in 310 as two are without elected panches and sarpanches, and four blocks reserved for women have no women candidates, the officials said.

Congress, CPI(M), NC and PDP did not take part in the elections, which are being held on party basis, leaving the field open to the BJP, that had candidates in 280 blocks, and Independents. The Congress had announced its decision to boycott the elections citing "indifferent attitude" of the state administration and continued detention of its leaders in Kashmir. The NC had slammed the decision to hold BDC elections, alleging it is "the biggest mockery of democracy" to hold polls when the entire leadership of the state is "under detention". There was one polling station for one BDC, and accordingly, 283 polling stations were setup in the state, one in each block where elections were held, the officials said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: block development council, congress, nc
Location: India


Latest From Nation

Modi said they have run clean administrations and won the trust of the people despite having no prior administrative experience when they took over in 2014. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra, Haryana people have reposed trust in BJP, its CMs: PM Modi

GoAir’s direct flight G8 23 will depart from Mumbai at 9am and arrive in Malé at 11.15 am every Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, the company said. (Photo: File)

GoAir to operate direct flights for Male from three metros five days a week in winter

Hence, the disputed land at Ayodhya became 'nazul' (government) land and the same position remains as on today which has been accepted by Muslim parties also, it said. (Photo: File)

SC allows Hindu litigant to file written note in Ayodhya case

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the US Congressional hearing on Kashmir was a reflection of lack of understanding about robust functioning of democratic institutions in India. (Representational image)

US hearing on Kashmir shows 'lack of understanding': India



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Toyota to launch a compact electric car in India

The EV will be shared by Toyota and Suzuki for India.
 

Watch: Snake eating dead snake gets stung by wasp

It seems that the circle of life caught on in the video shared by Evangeline Cummings on Twitter. (Photo: Screengrab/)
 

Kolkata, Bengaluru to be included in World Bank's doing business report

Now with the inclusion of Kolkata and Bengaluru, Indian ranking in the World Bank's report will present a much better picture, the official said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Lebanon protesters perform 'baby shark' song to calm down toddler in car

The video shot by Eliane, which has since gone viral, shows a group of around twenty people around her car, singing to the surprised toddler as he clutches a bottle. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Tharoor vs Adhir Ranjan: Latest tweet over Chidambaram leaves netizens confused

The tweet drew hilarious responses from Twitter users. (Photo: File)
 

This B'desh MP hired 8 lookalikes to sit for her exams, expelled from university

Nusrat could not be reached for comment. (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will try our best for non-BJP govt in Haryana: Kharge

Kharge made the comments as the BJP and Congress are in a neck-to-neck fight, with both parties failing to cross the majority mark of 46 in the 90-member state assembly. (Photo: File)

BJP minister expelled Cong winning candidate from booth: Priyanka urges EC to probe

Vadra had earlier put out a tweet, in Hindi, which roughly translates to, 'The BJP is so arrogant that its minister expelled our candidate,' (Photo: File)

SC to hear J&K scribe Anuradha Bhasin's plea on Nov 5

On November 5, the top court will also hear filed by senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad who had sought a nod from it to visit his family members and relatives in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: File)

By-polls: BJP seals North East; Congress rises in Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan

Photo: Representational image

What did the Congress do right in Haryana to keep the BJP at bay?

BJP was overconfident that the leadership fight in the Congress would help them. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham