Telangana Assembly elections: Congress ready to give more seats to Mahakutami

Speaking to the media on Tuesday in Delhi, Mr Khuntia denied reports of differences among the allies of Prajakutami over seats sharing.

He said the common agenda of Prajakutami was to defeat Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS. “And for this, the Congress is ready to sacrifice some seats.”

He asked other political parties to come together to achieve this.

He expressed the hope that the seat adjustment among the parties of the Prajakutami would be finalised soon. He said that they would discuss over seat adjustment on the basis of social communities and winning candidates.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had said that there should be no insistence on seats and that everyone should prepare for sacrifice to protect the Prajakutami. TPCC election strategy committee chairman and AICC secretary V. Hanumantha Rao welcomed Mr Naidu’s statement.