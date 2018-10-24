search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Assembly elections: Congress ready to give more seats to Mahakutami

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 24, 2018, 12:37 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 12:50 am IST
Mr Khuntia denied reports of differences among the allies of Mahakutami over seats sharing.
Hyderabad: AICC general secretary and Telangana Congress affairs incharge R.C. Khuntia said that the Congress was ready to sacrifice some seats to protect the common goal of the Mahakutami to defeat the TRS in the upcoming Telangana state Assembly elections.  

He said the common agenda of Mahakutami was to defeat Mr Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS. “And for this, the Congress is ready to sacrifice some seats.” He asked other political parties to come together to achieve this.

He expressed the hope that the seat adjustment among the parties of the Mahakutami would be finalised soon.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had said that there should be no insistence on seats and that everyone should prepare for sacrifice to protect the  Prajakutami. TPCC election strategy committee chairman and AICC secretary V. Hanumantha Rao welcomed Mr Naidu’s statement.

Tags: r.c. khuntia, mahakutami, ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




