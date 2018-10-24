KCR looted more than Andhra rulers: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday that the Congress will form the government on December 12 and one lakh jobs will be provided in the first year itself. He said a notification will be issued to recruit 20,000 teacher posts. Several student leaders of various universities joined the Congress in the presence of Mr Reddy on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, the PCC chief alleged that caretaker CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son minister K.T. Rama Rao are cheaters and liars and have looted more than the erstwhile Andhra rulers.

The PCC chief said that after the Prajakutami comes to power there will be no private universities and government universities will be strengthened.

He demanded Mr Rao tenders apology to the student community for not providing unemployment allowance in the last four and half years.