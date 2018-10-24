search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

KCR looted more than Andhra rulers: Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 24, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 12:56 am IST
Several student leaders of various universities joined the Congress in the presence of Mr Reddy on Tuesday.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy
 N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday that the Congress will form the government on December 12 and one lakh jobs will be provided in the first year itself. He said a notification will be issued to recruit 20,000 teacher posts. Several student leaders of various universities joined the Congress in the presence of Mr Reddy on Tuesday.

Addressing the students, the PCC chief alleged that caretaker CM K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son minister K.T. Rama Rao are cheaters and liars and have looted more than the erstwhile Andhra rulers.

 

The PCC chief said that after the Prajakutami comes to power there will be no private universities and government universities will be strengthened.

He demanded Mr Rao tenders apology to the student community for not providing unemployment allowance in the last four and half years.

...
Tags: n uttam kumar reddy, k.t. rama rao, chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer

Protégé of Gordon Ramsay claims food helped him beat brain cancer. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Prince Harry and pregnant wife Meghan attend black tie state dinner in Fiji

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the official dinner in Suva, Fiji, Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

iPhone XR makes the right trade-offs for a cheaper price

This Monday, October 22, 2018, photo shows from left, the iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and the iPhone XS Max in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
 

Virat Kohli set to break Sachin Tendulkar's ODI record; find out more

The Delhi cricketer has so far aggregated 889 ODI runs this year, and is fourth in terms of the leading 50-over run-getters in 2018, which is led by Jonny Bairstow (1025 runs). (Photo: AFP)
 

Mars likely to have enough oxygen for life support

The new research was made possible by the discovery by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover of manganese oxides. (Photo: AFP)
 

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea

World's oldest shipwreck discovered in Black Sea. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

YSRC aims to strengthen its hold in Rapthadu

Paritala Sunitha

BJP, Congress always criticise local parties, says TRS

Ram Madhav

TRS to add more sops for SC, ST in manifesto

The sops include life insurance for all SC and ST families and financial assistance to be provided directly to unemployed youth from these communities without involving banks.

Opposition parties, students on KCR bashing in Social media

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar regularly posts videos of Mr Rao speaking on various issues and appealing to people to take a decision after watching the videos.

Election Commission to speed up SVEEP

M. Dana Kishore
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham