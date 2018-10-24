search on deccanchronicle.com
Everything collapsed under Modi rule: Chandrababu Naidu

Published Oct 24, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Oct 24, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Modi’s governance is a disaster, slams Naidu.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu speaks to media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Ministers Nara Lokesh, Ganta Srinivasa Rao also seen (Photo: DC)
 Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu speaks to media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Ministers Nara Lokesh, Ganta Srinivasa Rao also seen (Photo: DC)

Visakhapatnam: In an all-out attack aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP led NDA government, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that Modi’s governance is a disaster with the democracy, economics and security collapsing in the country and people have lost faith on the BJP.

Talking to newsmen here in Vizag city on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Vizag Fintech festival, Mr Naidu said that BJP has been ignoring Andhra Pradesh and he never seen such a worst relation between Centre and states in his four-decades of the political career.

 

Admitting that he supported the demonetisation for promoting the digital currency and mitigate corruption, Mr Naidu said that demonetisation has failed its purpose as BJP issued Rs 2,000 notes currency that has given much scope for corruption, he added.

Replying to the possible Third Party Alliance to counter Modi, Mr Naidu said that people in the democracy more powerful than political parties and they would give the best answer to the government. In the past four years, BJP has collapsed the business environment in the country and majority of the states in the country were not happy with the BJP’s ruling, he added.

Coming down heavily on the leaders of BJP for not visiting the Cyclone Titli hit Srikakulam district, Mr Naidu said that Union home minister Rajnath Singh could find time to attend a ceremony for construction of the State BJP office in the state, but did not visit Srikakulam, Mr Naidu pointed out.

Responding to the High Court directions to Andhra Pradesh government to conduct panchayat elections within three months, Mr Naidu said that TD government is ready for the panchayat elections. Mr Naidu said that the as the reservations for the panchayat elections issue in the court purview, the elections delayed. Once the issue is cleared, they will go for panchayat elections, he added.

...
Tags: chandrababu naidu, currency demonetisation




More From Politics

YSRC aims to strengthen its hold in Rapthadu

Paritala Sunitha

BJP, Congress always criticise local parties, says TRS

Ram Madhav

TRS to add more sops for SC, ST in manifesto

The sops include life insurance for all SC and ST families and financial assistance to be provided directly to unemployed youth from these communities without involving banks.

Opposition parties, students on KCR bashing in Social media

Former Karimnagar MP Ponnam Prabhakar regularly posts videos of Mr Rao speaking on various issues and appealing to people to take a decision after watching the videos.

Election Commission to speed up SVEEP

M. Dana Kishore
