Everything collapsed under Modi rule: Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: In an all-out attack aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP led NDA government, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said that Modi’s governance is a disaster with the democracy, economics and security collapsing in the country and people have lost faith on the BJP.

Talking to newsmen here in Vizag city on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Vizag Fintech festival, Mr Naidu said that BJP has been ignoring Andhra Pradesh and he never seen such a worst relation between Centre and states in his four-decades of the political career.

Admitting that he supported the demonetisation for promoting the digital currency and mitigate corruption, Mr Naidu said that demonetisation has failed its purpose as BJP issued Rs 2,000 notes currency that has given much scope for corruption, he added.

Replying to the possible Third Party Alliance to counter Modi, Mr Naidu said that people in the democracy more powerful than political parties and they would give the best answer to the government. In the past four years, BJP has collapsed the business environment in the country and majority of the states in the country were not happy with the BJP’s ruling, he added.

Coming down heavily on the leaders of BJP for not visiting the Cyclone Titli hit Srikakulam district, Mr Naidu said that Union home minister Rajnath Singh could find time to attend a ceremony for construction of the State BJP office in the state, but did not visit Srikakulam, Mr Naidu pointed out.

Responding to the High Court directions to Andhra Pradesh government to conduct panchayat elections within three months, Mr Naidu said that TD government is ready for the panchayat elections. Mr Naidu said that the as the reservations for the panchayat elections issue in the court purview, the elections delayed. Once the issue is cleared, they will go for panchayat elections, he added.