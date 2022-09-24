Ready to go to jail 100 times for fighting on people's issues, says Revanth

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officials had deliberately harassed AICC leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by registering false cases, TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy said he was ready to go to jail 100 times for fighting on people's issues.

Revanth Reddy participated in a road show in Munugode Assembly constituency, starting from Gudimalkapur of Samsthan Narayanapur mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth Reddy said that he was like a ‘daughter-in-law’ of the Congress. “Some people said i spent time in jail. I was jailed for registering false cases by the TRS. I am ready to go to jail for fighting on people's issues in future," the TPCC chief said.

Revanth Reddy alleged that TRS and BJP leaders were trying to lure voters by distributing large amounts of cash in Munugode. “The people are very smart people, they will elect Congress candidates for the development of the constituency,” he said.

"When the Congress was in power, Munugode constituency was developed after the government provided huge funds. Think twice before casting your votes,” he said.