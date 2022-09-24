Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao warns against burning Bathukamma saris

The minister (in picture) observed that if a section of people, at goading of opposition parties, are still complaining that saris are of low quality, they are at liberty not to take these saris. — DC Image

WARANGAL: Panchayatraj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has warned against burning of Bathukamma saris distributed by KCR government on occasion of Dasara on pretext of their quality being low.

Participating in meetings held at several mandals, where the sarees had been distributed, he contended that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, like an elder brother, had started the tradition of distributing saris to women of the state during Dasara festivities. The beautiful saris are being woven by weavers of the state, thereby providing income to the weaver community too.

The saris are of 24 different varieties in 10 attractive colours, whose borders are woven with 240 types of thread. In all, the government has spent ₹339.73 crore on preparation of these saris this year. There is no tradition of distributing these saris anywhere across the country but in Telangana, Dayakar Rao underlined.

He observed that if a section of people, at goading of opposition parties, are still complaining that saris are of low quality, they are at liberty not to take these saris. But staging dharnas and burning the Bathukamma saris given cannot be tolerated, he maintained.

The minister separately held a meeting with revenue and police officers of erstwhile Warangal district and ordered that they take stringent action against those who are burning the saris.

Additional district collector Abdul Hameed, DRDA project director Ram Reddy and local public representatives were present at the functions where saris had been distributed.