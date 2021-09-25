Nation Politics 24 Sep 2021 Telangana Assembly m ...
Telangana Assembly meet begins; to resume on Sept 27

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 25, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Updated Sep 25, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Later, the business advisory committee (BAC) met on Assembly premises to decide the agenda and the duration of the monsoon session
HYDERABAD: The monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council which started on Friday will continue till October 5.

The House was adjourned for September 27 after adopting condolence motions, mourning the passing away of former members of the House in the recent past on the first day. Later, the business advisory committee (BAC) met on Assembly premises to decide the agenda and the duration of the monsoon session.

 

After the BAC meeting, the Chief Minister left for Delhi on a three-day visit.

BJP MLAs Raja Singh and M Raghunandan Rao protested for not inviting the BJP for the BAC meet. In the BAC meeting, the Chief Minister offered to hold an Assembly session for any number of days till all major issues are discussed in the House after the Opposition parties demanded the session for 20 days. Later, the state government proposed to hold the session till October 5.

 

It proposed to discuss 10 subjects in the House including IT, industries, Dalit Bandhu, Haritha Haaram and agriculture among others. Five bills and two ordinances will be introduced in the Assembly.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister proposed to set up a club exclusively for MLAs in Hyderabad on the lines of the Constitution Club for MPs in Delhi. He requested the Speaker to visit and examine the Constitution Club along with the team comprising legislative affairs minister, finance minister and Opposition leaders, before commencing the project. The Chief Minister assured to sanction funds to the project at the earliest once the design is finalised.

 

...
