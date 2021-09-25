Jagan sprains leg, to skip Delhi tour

VIJAYAWADA: The scheduled tour of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Delhi on Saturday evening was cancelled on Friday night due to a leg sprain he sustained.

He was to attend a meeting of Chief Ministers of Naxal-affected states that was to be chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

According to sources, as usual Reddy started his regular exercise Friday morning but strained his leg after some time. It aggravated during the day and by evening there was swelling. Doctors after a thorough diagnosis advised him to take complete rest.

Meanwhile, home minister Mekathoti Sucharita will represent Andhra Pradesh in the Delhi meeting.