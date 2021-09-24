Help desks at banks on Dalit Bandhu

Karimnagar district collector R. V. Karnan interacted with beneficiaries who visited banks to find whether or not Rs 10 lakh sanctioned by the state government under Dalit Bandhu scheme had been deposited in their bank accounts. — DC Image

KARIMNAGAR: Karimnagar district collector R. V. Karnan said help desks are being established in all banks of the district for clearing doubts among beneficiaries about the Dalit Bandhu scheme, which is being implemented as a pilot project in Huzurabad constituency.

He was speaking after inaugurating help desks at banks in Huzurabad, Jammikunta and Veenavanka mandals. He also interacted with beneficiaries who visited banks to find whether or not Rs 10 lakh sanctioned by the state government under Dalit Bandhu scheme had been deposited in their bank accounts.

The collector asked people of Dalit communities not to worry, as the amount sanctioned by the state government will be made available to all eligible Dalit families. Beneficiaries who have not received a message on their cell phones can visit banks allotted to them and inquire about details at the help desk there.

Karnan said until beneficiaries choose a self-employment avenue for themselves, Rs 2,475 will be deposited per month into their bank account against the deposited amount of Rs 10 lakh. He advised beneficiaries to choose units, which will give them more profits and help them develop economically.

Bank managers Hari Ram Naik, P. Gopichand, B. Rakesh, V. Sai Krishna and Kishore, KDCC chief executive officer Satyanarayana, general manager Riyaz, RDO Ravinder Reddy, tahasildars Saritha and Raju, and lead bank manager K. Lakshman were among those present.