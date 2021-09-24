Nation Politics 24 Sep 2021 Cabinet sub-committe ...
Nation, Politics

Cabinet sub-committee on Podu lands to submit its proposals soon to central govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 24, 2021, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2021, 11:58 pm IST
The forest dept is collecting details of podu lands being cultivated by tribals from the time before Dec 13, 2005 in the old Adilabad dist
The state government is giving serious thought to issue pattas to the podu lands to settle the issue on a permanent basis.(Photo: Twitter)
 The state government is giving serious thought to issue pattas to the podu lands to settle the issue on a permanent basis.(Photo: Twitter)

ADILABAD: The forest department is collecting details of podu lands being cultivated by tribals from the time before December 13, 2005 in the old Adilabad district area, and these details will be submitted to the cabinet sub-committee constituted to settle the podu land issue by the state government.

The state government is giving serious thought to issue pattas to the podu lands to settle the issue on a permanent basis.

 

Project officer Bhavesh Mishra, ITDA, Utnoor, said pattas under The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act were issued to 35,000 tribals cultivating podu lands before December 13, 2005, in the old Adilabad district area.

Among these, 17,000 pattas were given to the tribals in the Adilabad district alone.

Alongside, ROFR pattas were issued to the 5,500 tribals, to the extent of 6,589 acres in the Nirmal district. The state cabinet's sub-committee of ministers constituted on the podu land issue is expected to submit its recommendations to the government soon.

 

The state government will submit details of the podu lands that tribals have been cultivating for a long time and how many acres were cultivated by them before December 13, 2005, how many applications are pending, and how many were rejected among those that were sent to the central government for its approval, before the issue of pattas to the genuine tribal farmers.  

Forest officials were asked to submit the details of the podu lands being cultivated under their purview to the sub-committee so that the panel will review the situation. If needed, its members would visit the districts to take stock of the situation.

 

The state government took a serious note of the podu land issue as in many places Adivasis and forest officials are on a confrontation course over the cultivation of forest lands.

Forest officials say that in some places, forest lands were simply encroachments, and cultivation was done by tribals after the cut-off date of December 13, 2005 set by the Forest Rights Act. They did so in the hope that these too would be granted pattas.

Adivasis also say forest officials have encroached upon the podu lands that they have been cultivating for more than 40 years. Forest officials were planting saplings on these lands under the Haritha Haram, they complained.

 

Minister for forest and a member of the cabinet sub-committee on podu lands, Allola Indrakaran Reddy, said the state government is putting in serious efforts to resolve the podu land issue and it was collecting the details of podu lands district-wise from the forest department.

He said the cabinet sub-committee will discuss the podu land issue thoroughly and proposals will be sent to the central government for its approval.

It is said the state government was under pressure from the adivasis agitating for a long time with a plea to the state government to issue pattas to the podu lands. Now, the opposition Congress and BJP are also raising the issue to derive political mileage from it.

 

...
Tags: podu lands, tribals, itda, tribal farmers, adivasis, forest department
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP High Court.

HC pulls up AP Police for illegal custody

The tussle between forest department and podu land farmers is prevalent across all districts, including Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem. (DC file photo)

Forest staff seeks permanent solution to podu land issue

Keeping the Covid third wave in view, the officials informed that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D type oxygen cylinders were made available and added that oxygen pipeline works were completed in 128 hospitals. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)

14,200 posts in AP health dept to be filled soon

Telangana High Court. (Photo:PTI)

Telangana HC flays single bench order in JB housing society case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Telangana Assembly adjourned to September 27

Telangana assembly. (Photo:DC/File)

Will BJP welcome Capt Amarinder Singh with minimum support price deal?

Amarinder Singh. (Twitter)

Karnataka: BJP State executive meeting on Sunday to discuss strengthening party

Yediyurappa, who has planned a State-wide tour aimed at strengthening the party for the 2023 Assembly polls and to bring it back to power, said he has already travelled to Mysuru and the surrounding areas and would travel to other places after the ongoing legislature session. (PTI)

Rahul exploring new team of young leaders, Kanhaiya Kumar may join Congress soon

Kanhaiya Kumar (PTI file photo)

Kamal Haasan's MNM to contest independently in Tamil Nadu local body elections

The MNM was in an alliance with All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) and Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) in the recently held assembly polls. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->