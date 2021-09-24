AP High Court: Serve notices on Telugu Desam men

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Tadepalli police to serve a notice of appearance before the police officer under Section 41 A of the CrPC.

Justice C. Manavendranath Roy was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Telugu Desam leaders on Thursday.

Earlier, the Tadepalli police had booked cases under SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and the IPC on 11 Telugu Desam leaders based on a complaint lodged by Thandra Ramu.

He was the driver of YSR Congress legislator Jogi Ramesh. The Telugu Desam leaders had moved court in response objecting to this move by the police.