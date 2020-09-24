-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
Nation Politics 24 Sep 2020 Monsoon session ends ...
Nation, Politics

Monsoon session ends, Opposition protests over farm bills continue

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2020, 11:46 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2020, 11:46 am IST
The truncated session’s highlight was passage of the controversial farm bills, that triggered farmers’ agitations across India
Opposition MPs march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo
 Opposition MPs march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Parliament’s Monsoon Session, held amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, was adjourned sine die Wednesday, eight days before it was to end, due to the growing coronavirus threat, as minister of state for railways Suresh Angadi, BJP MP from Karnataka, died from the disease minutes after the session ended. Several MPs from both Houses had skipped the session due to the health risk.

The truncated session’s highlight was passage of the controversial farm bills, that triggered farmers’ agitations across India and a political storm as key NDA ally Akali Dal opposed the bills and food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet.

 

Overall, 25 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and a long discussion was held on the pandemic. Among key bills passed were the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, Industries Code Bill and the J&K Official Language Bill, besides the demands for grants for 2020-21.

Mr Angadi was the third sitting Lok Sabha MP to die of the virus, after YSR Congress MP Tirupati B. Durga Prasad and Congress’ H. Vasanth Kumar, who died earlier this month.

Speaker Om Birla expressed satisfaction that despite the extraordinary circumstances, the session’s productivity was 167 per cent. Birla adjourned the House sine die after passage of the Major Port Authorities Bill. The Prime Minister was present when the House was adjourned.

 

In the Rajya Sabha, before adjourning sine die earlier on Wednesday, Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu urged members in a valedictory speech to ensure that the “unseemly behaviour” that led to the suspension of eight Opposition MPs was not repeated, saying while it was the Opposition’s right to protest, the question was how it should be done.

Naidu said the Upper House’s productivity had been 100.47 per cent in the session, with 25 bills passed, but there were some areas of concern – for the first time a notice for the deputy chairman’s removal had been submitted.

 

A spate of protests marked the session’s last day, as Opposition MPs from both Houses boycotted proceedings and held silent marches within the Parliament complex against the passage of the “anti-farmer and anti-labour bills”, and some even marched to Vijay Chowk with bundles of paddy in their hands.

...
Tags: monsoon session of parliament, farm bills
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa attends the monsoon session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Karnataka Congress hurls kickback bomb at BSY family

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (PTI)

Tamil Nadu seeks funds from Centre for COVID fight

BJP workers stage a protest dharna against the TRS scheme over Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

BJP demands white paper on Hyderabad

A health official takes a swab sample from a woman for COVID testing. — AFP photo

Kerala crosses 5000 mark in daily cases for the first time



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Mumbai breaks UAE jinx in IPL with win led by skipper Rohit’s 80

Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumra celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan with his teammates during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard Kolkata Knight Riders VS Mumbai Indians Match 5, Mumbai Indians win by 49 runs, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS MI Match 5, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Rohit gives KKR a run for their money, powers Mumbai Indians to 195/5

Rohit got going after smashing pacer Pat Cummins (0/49) for two sixes, both his trademark pull-shots. (Photo | PTI)
 

Dew will play significant role in which way a match will go, says Finch

“The dew will play a big part in the tournament. The last three games, the game at Sharjah and our game in Dubai, there was more dew than expected,” said RCB opener Aaron Finch, who is playing in the IPL after two seasons, having missed last year’s edition to prepare for the ODI World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
 

Mitchell Marsh out of IPL after injuring ankle in Tuesday’s match

Hyderabad Sunrisers' Mitchell Marsh tries to catch the ball during a cricket match of IPL 2020 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was bowling his first over against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he suffered the injury. (Photo | PTI)
 

RR beat CSK by 16 runs riding on Samson, Smith and Archer's super performances

CSK could score only 200 for 6 with Faf du Plessis scoring 72 off 37 ball with the help of seven sixes. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 29 off 17 balls but it was the Royals’ Rahul Tewatia’s leg breaks that caused a lot of damage to the top order. Tewatia took 3 for 37 in his four overs while Archer bowled a briliant 19th over to seal the match. In this photo, Rajasthan Royals' Rahul Tewatia celebrates the dismissal of Chennai Super Kings' Shane Watson. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last six months: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of pulling down his government by indulging in horse trading

Congress leader Kamal Nath. (PTI)

TRS MPs to fight for Telangana's GST dues in Parliament

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MP K Keshava Rao addresses party MPS meeting ahead of the Parliament session, at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad Thursday. — PTI photo

MoS Railways Suresh Angadi dies of COVID

Union MoS of Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham