The Indian Premier League 2020

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match Live : KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 
Nation Politics 24 Sep 2020 Chandy accuses Centr ...
Nation, Politics

Chandy accuses Centre of letting down Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 24, 2020, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2020, 2:17 pm IST
"The successive governments should not forget the promises made by their predecessors and they have an obligation to honour the assurances"
APCC president Sake Sailajanath greets Andhra Pradesh Congress party in-charge Oommen Chandy after their meeting in Hyderabad. — PTI photo
  APCC president Sake Sailajanath greets Andhra Pradesh Congress party in-charge Oommen Chandy after their meeting in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Former Chief Minister of Kerala and AICC in charge for AP Congress affairs Oommen Chandy on Wednesday charged the BJP government at the Centre betraying the Andhra Pradesh in its 6 years of rule without implementing a single promise that were made during the bifurcation of the United AP.

He was addressing a press conference here in Hyderabad after a meeting with the AP Pradesh Congress Committee president S Sailajanath and other senior leaders of the party.

 

Reminding that the UPA government had assured special status to Andhra Pradesh, the successive governments should not forget the promises made by their predecessors and they have an obligation to honour the assurances.

Stating that during the meeting they have discussed national politics, farmers issues and also the situation of the party in Andhra Pradesh, he alleged that the BJP government has failed in resolving the farmers' problems.

Stating that they will strengthen the Congress in Andhra from the booth level, he announced that the party will constitute booth level committees in AP very soon.

 

...
Tags: oommen chandy, ap special status
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Bilkis dadi (Pic courtesy: Twitter)

Bilkis dadi, face of CAA protests, among TIME's 100 most influential people 2020

Suspected al-Qaeda terrorists being produced at a city court for transit remand, in Kolkata. — PTI photo

Terror accused planned radical camp in guise of Madrasa: NIA

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah at Parliament House during Monsoon Session, in New Delhi. — PTI photo

Kashmiris do not feel Indian, prefer Chinese rule: Farooq Abdullah

Students said that the University authorities were not bothered about the impacts such decisions would have on them including their health, and practical issues such as transportation

JNTUH exam notice has students in jitters



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Live : KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RCB Match 6, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Cricketer-commentator Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai hotel

Dean Jones played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia and was part of the 1987 World Cup winning team. (Photo | AFP)
 

Will Dhoni find his form before the CSK vs Delhi game Friday?

"MS is one of the players that hasn’t played much cricket in the last year-and-a-half. Everyone expects MS to come out and do what he has done in the past. It doesn’t just happen, it takes a bit of work,” CSK Coach Stephen Fleming said ahead of Friday’s IPL match against Delhi Capitals. (Photo | PTI)
 

Mumbai breaks UAE jinx in IPL with win led by skipper Rohit’s 80

Mumbai Indians player Jasprit Bumra celebrates the wicket of Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Eoin Morgan with his teammates during IPL 2020 cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, in Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. (Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard Kolkata Knight Riders VS Mumbai Indians Match 5, Mumbai Indians win by 49 runs, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS MI Match 5, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Rohit gives KKR a run for their money, powers Mumbai Indians to 195/5

Rohit got going after smashing pacer Pat Cummins (0/49) for two sixes, both his trademark pull-shots. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India objects to Turkey's views on Kashmir

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan. — AFP photo

PM Modi asks CMs to focus on micro containment zones to curb COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. — PTI photo

Monsoon session ends, Opposition protests over farm bills continue

Opposition MPs march from Gandhi statue to Ambedkar statue in protest against the recent farm and labour bills, during the Monsoon Session, at Parliament House in New Delhi. — PTI photo

RJD stalwart Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits party, seeks forgiveness from Lalu

Former Union Minister and senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last six months: Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh conducts proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. — PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham