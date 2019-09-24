Nation Politics 24 Sep 2019 Both Telugu CMs&rsqu ...
Nation, Politics

Both Telugu CMs’ meeting focuses on water, liquor, BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Sep 24, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Both the leaders discussed the location from where the Godavari river waters could be linked to the Krishna river.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting in Hyderabad, on Monday.
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy during a meeting in Hyderabad, on Monday.

Hyderabad: The two Telugu Chief Ministers, K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, held one-to-one discussions about four hours, without the presence of any official, at Pragathi Bhavan in the city on Monday. According to sources, both Chief Ministers discussed political issues more rather than governmental or official issues, focusing in particular on the latest political situation in both states.

However, the official press release from the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office said that both CMs have decided to interlink waters of river Godavari and Krishna to ensure there was lesser need to make vexatious land acquisitions and reduce losses. Both leaders held a lengthy discussion on linking Godavari waters to Krishna river and other common issues pertaining to both states.

 

Both the leaders discussed the location from where the Godavari river waters could be linked to the Krishna river. They both felt that linking of rivers and a common understanding on the utilisation of water would help both states. They have decided to adopt a friendly, give and take approach regarding common issues.

Mr Rao requested Mr Reddy to help train 4,000 candidates recently recruited into the Telangana police in his state. The Telangana Chief Minister informed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart that Telangana was recruiting 18,000 police personnel at a single go, and therefore, some of them need to be trained outside. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the request, which would help Mr Rao achieve his target of getting all candidates trained simultaneously, albeit in different states, and also posted at the same time.

Both CMs discussed several other issues relating to their two states. Sources revealed that former AP Assembly speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s suicide also came up for discussion. Interestingly, former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, perceived rival by both leaders, had demanded a CBI probe over Kodela’s death.

Meanwhile, the two leaders also discussed other political issues at length, particularly the BJP, which is striving to emerge as the main opposition in both states.

They also discussed economic recession, centre-state relations, among others.

Sources said that Mr Rao asked Mr Reddy about the new excise policy being adopted by AP. At present, liquor outlets are run by the AP government only, whereas Telangana has to decide on its new excise policy by the month end.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, y.s. jagan mohan reddy, godavari river
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The painter V. Ashok kumar (37), of Nayaganaipiriyaal village came to the court to attend a civil dispute case, when he was intercepted by the police for the case against him for driving a two-wheeler in an inebriated condition. (Photo: Representational)

Suicide bid by painter in Ariyalur court foiled

Supreme Court

‘Your attitude is of defiance’: Supreme Court raps Kerala govt over Kochi flats

Dutee Chand

Dutee Chand wants to try her luck in politics

According to the police, a bike-borne youth in his late 20s was stopped at Pardeshipura in Indore city by traffic police to check documents of his vehicle.

Bhopal: Man torches bike for being ‘challaned’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

E-commerce can boost consumption, expect strong demand from small towns: Flipkart

The Big Billion Days (TBBD), which will be held from September 29 to October 4, will see the company taking its "expansive selection to about 19,000 pin codes in the country," said Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.
 

Why is it traditional to have a diamond engagement ring?

As engagements rings are wore almost on a daily basis, for the rest of your life, diamonds are the ideal choice for them. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Who is a better negotiator, me or Donald Trump, Modi reveals the secret

In his first address, PM Modi allocated almost the entire speech to thanking the US President for taking bilateral ties to "new heights". (Photo: AP)
 

11 digit phone numbers are coming sooner than you think

This isn’t the first time India has reviewed its numbering plan. This has actually happened twice before, in 1993 and in 2003. (Representational Image)
 

‘Am I invited, Mr Prime Minister?’ Trump on India’s first NBA game

Trump, who was speaking at the NRG stadium to over 50,000 Indian-Americans, said that America is committed to ensure Indians have access to the finest goods in the world, products stamped with the beautiful phrase 'Make in USA'. (Photo: PTI)
 

Get iPhone 11 at Rs 39,000 with insane offer; Here's how

The offers can also be used on the iPhone 11 Pro, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. (Photo: 9to5Mac)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Restore Jammu and Kashmir's spacial status, revive Article 370: State Congress

Photo: Representational image

Lucknow has become capital of 'Hatya Pradesh': SP hits out at government

SP chief Akhliesh Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

Advisor to WB CM, Prashant Kishor praises PM Modi’s move with Trump at ‘Howdy Modi’

The show played out in advantage for both the leaders as Trump also appealed to the massive Indian-American vote bank during his part of the address and said that India has never had a better ally in the US before him. (Photo: PTI)

JU student who pulled Babul Supriyo’s hair says doesn’t regret act, would do again

Recently a video of Ballav's mother making a fervent plea to the central minister to not destroy her son's career went viral on the internet. Even Babul Supriyo himself tweeted it and asked the mother to not worry as he would not act against her son. (Photo: Twitter | SuPriyoBabul)

Cong accuses PM of campaigning for Trump, says it violates time honoured principle

In another tweet, Sharma said that Prime Minister Modi has violated the time-honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham