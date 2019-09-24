Both Telugu CMs’ meeting focuses on water, liquor, BJP

Hyderabad: The two Telugu Chief Ministers, K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, held one-to-one discussions about four hours, without the presence of any official, at Pragathi Bhavan in the city on Monday. According to sources, both Chief Ministers discussed political issues more rather than governmental or official issues, focusing in particular on the latest political situation in both states.

However, the official press release from the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office said that both CMs have decided to interlink waters of river Godavari and Krishna to ensure there was lesser need to make vexatious land acquisitions and reduce losses. Both leaders held a lengthy discussion on linking Godavari waters to Krishna river and other common issues pertaining to both states.

Both the leaders discussed the location from where the Godavari river waters could be linked to the Krishna river. They both felt that linking of rivers and a common understanding on the utilisation of water would help both states. They have decided to adopt a friendly, give and take approach regarding common issues.

Mr Rao requested Mr Reddy to help train 4,000 candidates recently recruited into the Telangana police in his state. The Telangana Chief Minister informed his Andhra Pradesh counterpart that Telangana was recruiting 18,000 police personnel at a single go, and therefore, some of them need to be trained outside. Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy responded positively to the request, which would help Mr Rao achieve his target of getting all candidates trained simultaneously, albeit in different states, and also posted at the same time.

Both CMs discussed several other issues relating to their two states. Sources revealed that former AP Assembly speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao’s suicide also came up for discussion. Interestingly, former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, perceived rival by both leaders, had demanded a CBI probe over Kodela’s death.

Meanwhile, the two leaders also discussed other political issues at length, particularly the BJP, which is striving to emerge as the main opposition in both states.

They also discussed economic recession, centre-state relations, among others.

Sources said that Mr Rao asked Mr Reddy about the new excise policy being adopted by AP. At present, liquor outlets are run by the AP government only, whereas Telangana has to decide on its new excise policy by the month end.