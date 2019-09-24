Nation Politics 24 Sep 2019 BJP-Shiv would get 2 ...
BJP-Shiv would get 220 seats in Maharashtra elections: Chandrakant Patil

ANI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 3:01 pm IST
‘The sharing of 288 seats is a bigger exercise than India-Pakistan partition,’ Sanjay Raut said.
‘Those who are thinking that alliance will not happen are going to be disappointed,’ Chandrakant Patil said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Those who are thinking that alliance will not happen are going to be disappointed,' Chandrakant Patil said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday expressed confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is in fine health and they would get 220 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.

"Discussions on the alliance is at the last stage. Those who are thinking that alliance will not happen are going to be disappointed. I am confident that we will get 220 seats in the upcoming assembly elections," he told a press conference.

 

When asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's claim that the sharing of seats in the alliance would be tougher than India-Pakistan partition, Patil said that "Raut is a good writer so he gives such examples but working out the seat-sharing formula will not be that difficult".

"Maharashtra is a big state. The sharing of 288 seats is a bigger exercise than India-Pakistan partition. Had we sat in Opposition instead of being in govt the picture today would have been different," Raut told ANI earlier in the day.

 

