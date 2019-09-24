Owaisi's AIMIM becomes the first political party to have verified account on 'Tiktok'

AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Tuesday, claimed that it has become the first political party to have an official account on social media app, 'Tik Tok'.

AIMIM plans to reach out to first time, young internet users in the country through the app, the party said in a release.

AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos, it said.

"Since the platform gives a user an opportunity to express and share a message in a concise manner and make it funny at the same time, AIMIM plans to put forward its agenda to young India," it added.