Nation Politics 24 Sep 2019 Owaisi's AIMIM ...
Nation, Politics

Owaisi's AIMIM becomes the first political party to have verified account on 'Tiktok'

PTI
Published Sep 24, 2019, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 24, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
AIMIM plans to reach out to first time, young internet users in the country through the app.
AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos. (Photo: ANI)
 AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Tuesday, claimed that it has become the first political party to have an official account on social media app, 'Tik Tok'.

AIMIM plans to reach out to first time, young internet users in the country through the app, the party said in a release.

 

AIMIM's official 'Tik Tok' account has more than 7,000 followers and more than 60,000 likes on its close to 75 videos, it said.

"Since the platform gives a user an opportunity to express and share a message in a concise manner and make it funny at the same time, AIMIM plans to put forward its agenda to young India," it added.

...
Tags: aimim, asaduddin owaisi, tiktok
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Photo: Representational image

Is Railway going private? Zones to identify routes that can be run by private players

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

BJP President Amit Shah. (Photo: Twitter)

Shah pitches for welfare schemes for private security guards

Kumar's lawyer earlier submitted that the petition was listed at 'serial number 271' before the bench and prayed for an urgent hearing of the matter. (Photo: PTI)

Saradha scam: Rajeev Kumar claims CBI 'hounding' him, seeks pre-arrest bail



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian Army clears 130 tonnes of garbage from Siachen Glacier

Out of the 130.14 tonnes brought down, 48.14 tonnes is non-biodegradable while 40 tonnes include plastic and glass waste. The metallic content including shells of ammunition is around 41.45 tonnes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Climate activist Greta Thunberg's frown as Trump passes her

On Friday, millions of young people all over the world joined Thunberg in a climate strike that she led from New York. (Photo: AFP)
 

3 Mi band 4 features you didn’t know about

With the colour AMOLED screen, six axis sensor and tons of available customisation, the Mi Band 4 is a clear winner in the below 5k wearables category.
 

Is Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ going to be shot in Hindi as well?

Mahesh Babu.
 

Apple watch saves Biker’s life after accident

The watch had smartly notified the respective authorities of the accident by calling 911 and emergency medical services were able to reach Bob, who had suffered a head injury, within 30 minutes.
 

Varun Tej wants to marry and hook-up with these actresses; find out

Varun Tej Konidela. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kumaraswamy predicts 'political drama' after bypolls in Karnataka

In another two days we will complete the process of selection of candidates, local party workers will be fielded,

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy engage in war of words ahead of K'taka bypolls

The unease that existed between the former alliance partners ever since the fall of the alliance government in July has now come out in the open with the announcement of bypolls for the 15 Assembly constituencies. (Photo: AP)

Mayawati dissolves Rajasthan BSP executive after 6 legislator joined Congress

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has dissolved the party's executive in Rajasthan, days after its all six legislators joined the Congress and the brawl among activists at its office. (Photo: File)

Mamata should take responsibility over NRC 'panic' deaths: Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh added, ‘The TMC is creating fear among the people, they want those who have joined the BJP to come back to their party and that is why they are creating an atmosphere of fear. But people of Bengal are not foolish to believe in the TMC.’ (Photo: ANI)

BJP needs introspection if it can't honour its word: Shiv Sena

Asked whether the Shiv Sena will have an alliance with the BJP for next month's state polls, Raut said that his party is always
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham