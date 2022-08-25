  
Nation Politics 24 Aug 2022 TRS first pre-poll a ...
Nation, Politics

TRS first pre-poll alliance in TS shakes leaders

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 25, 2022, 12:52 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 7:09 am IST
While TRS's pre-election alliance with the Congress and Left parties worked well in 2004, it was a disaster in 2009 when it joined forces with the TD and Left parties. (DC Image)
 While TRS's pre-election alliance with the Congress and Left parties worked well in 2004, it was a disaster in 2009 when it joined forces with the TD and Left parties. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: For the first time since assuming power in 2014, the TRS leadership is seriously considering 'pre-poll alliances' for the 2023 Assembly elections, according to party sources.

TRS has contested all elections on its own since the state's formation in 2014 although it had entered into pre-poll alliances in 2004 and 2009 general elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh. While TRS's pre-election alliance with the Congress and Left parties worked well in 2004, it was a disaster in 2009 when it joined forces with the TD and Left parties.

The issue of pre-poll alliances for the 2023 general elections was reportedly discussed during recent talks between the TRS leadership and leaders of Left parties to discuss working together in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, party sources said.

Leaders of the CPI and CPM are said to have submitted a list of Assembly constituencies that should be left to the Left Parties in the 2023 Assembly elections as part of a "pre-poll alliance" to defeat the BJP. The TRS leadership reportedly responded positively and assured to discuss the issue after the Munugode byelection.

The CPI reportedly sought Wyra and Kothagudem Assembly seats in the undivided Khammam district, Husnabad Assembly seats in the undivided Karimnagar district, Mungode and Devarakonda seats in the undivided Nalgonda district, Kolhapur seat in the undivided Mahabubnagar district, Bellampally seat in the undivided Adilabad district, Nampally seat in Hyderabad district, and Narsapur seat in Medak district.

The CPM reportedly sought seven to eight seats in undivided Nalgonda, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Adilabad districts where they believe their party has a strong cadre base, though no constituency was specifically mentioned. All of these seats are currently held by TRS, and the ruling party's sitting MLAs and supporters are concerned about the Left parties' moves. They are concerned about their political future if the party leadership leaves their seats to Left parties.

While addressing the TRS public meeting in Munugode along with CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy on Saturday last, TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao stated that TRS is willing to work with Left Parties and other progressive forces in upcoming elections to defeat divisive forces and it will not be confined to Munugode bypoll.

 Left to defeat 'right'

Since the state's formation in 2014, TRS has run in every election by itself.

2004 and 2009: The party formed pre-election alliances for the general elections in AP

2004: Pre-election coalition between TRS, Congress and Left parties was successful.

2009: Party's decision to join forces with TDP and Left parties a failure.

2023: CM believes engagement with the Left is necessary to combat polarising forces, not just for the Munugode byelection but also for the upcoming general elections.

CPI and CPM said to have submitted a list of Assembly constituencies that should be left to them in 2023 polls

 

...
Tags: telangana news, telangana politics, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), pre-poll alliance
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

KCR likely to vent ire on hate speeches today
KCR, along with AIMIM planning communal riots in Hyderabad: Bandi

Latest From Nation

The Mahagathbandhan of seven political parties led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. (PTI)

Nitish wins vote, seeks 'united Opposition' to fight BJP in 2024 polls

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

KTR slams PM Modi, Centre over high fuel price

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi blames KCR for attacks on BJP leaders

Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh. (PTI)

Raja Singh walked away scot free in 36 criminal cases



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress YouTube channel deleted; party says probe on

Image for Representational Purpose.

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->