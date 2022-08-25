TRS first pre-poll alliance in TS shakes leaders

While TRS's pre-election alliance with the Congress and Left parties worked well in 2004, it was a disaster in 2009 when it joined forces with the TD and Left parties. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: For the first time since assuming power in 2014, the TRS leadership is seriously considering 'pre-poll alliances' for the 2023 Assembly elections, according to party sources.

TRS has contested all elections on its own since the state's formation in 2014 although it had entered into pre-poll alliances in 2004 and 2009 general elections in undivided Andhra Pradesh. While TRS's pre-election alliance with the Congress and Left parties worked well in 2004, it was a disaster in 2009 when it joined forces with the TD and Left parties.

The issue of pre-poll alliances for the 2023 general elections was reportedly discussed during recent talks between the TRS leadership and leaders of Left parties to discuss working together in the upcoming Munugode bypoll, party sources said.

Leaders of the CPI and CPM are said to have submitted a list of Assembly constituencies that should be left to the Left Parties in the 2023 Assembly elections as part of a "pre-poll alliance" to defeat the BJP. The TRS leadership reportedly responded positively and assured to discuss the issue after the Munugode byelection.

The CPI reportedly sought Wyra and Kothagudem Assembly seats in the undivided Khammam district, Husnabad Assembly seats in the undivided Karimnagar district, Mungode and Devarakonda seats in the undivided Nalgonda district, Kolhapur seat in the undivided Mahabubnagar district, Bellampally seat in the undivided Adilabad district, Nampally seat in Hyderabad district, and Narsapur seat in Medak district.

The CPM reportedly sought seven to eight seats in undivided Nalgonda, Khammam, Rangareddy, and Adilabad districts where they believe their party has a strong cadre base, though no constituency was specifically mentioned. All of these seats are currently held by TRS, and the ruling party's sitting MLAs and supporters are concerned about the Left parties' moves. They are concerned about their political future if the party leadership leaves their seats to Left parties.

While addressing the TRS public meeting in Munugode along with CPI leader Palla Venkat Reddy on Saturday last, TRS president and Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao stated that TRS is willing to work with Left Parties and other progressive forces in upcoming elections to defeat divisive forces and it will not be confined to Munugode bypoll.

