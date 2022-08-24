  
Nation Politics 24 Aug 2022 Raja Singh has 49-ca ...
Nation, Politics

Raja Singh has 49-case record

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Aug 24, 2022, 7:59 am IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 8:35 am IST
Now-suspended BJP leader T. Raja Singh with supporters following his release, hours after his arrest over his alleged derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad. (PTI)
  Now-suspended BJP leader T. Raja Singh with supporters following his release, hours after his arrest over his alleged derogatory remarks on Islam and Prophet Mohammed, in Hyderabad. (PTI)

Hyderabad: BJP MLA T. Raja Singh, who was arrested and released on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory statements against Prophet  Mohammed, faces 49 cases include delivering derogatory speeches, hurting religious sentiments and anti national statements in different police stations of the city, a police officer disclosed.

The trouble started after Raja Singh released a short video on Monday. Police said his supporters resisted his arrest but the police dispersed them and arrested him from his house in Mangalhat. 

Before his arrest, and as crowds started gathering in the Old City, the police collected the MLA's speech video as evidence and had it deleted it from Youtube. The video had been uploaded on Monday and had gone viral before it was deleted on Youtube.

Raja Singh spoke briefly to the press, denying the charges against him and alleging that the TRS government was framing him as the BJP was getting good response. "I did not say anything against God, I do not know why the police have filed an FIR against me,” he said.

On August 20, Raja Singh was detained  for threatening stand-up comedian  Munawar Farooqui. The same day, he had announced that he would be releasing a video against Prophet Mohammed, police sources said, 

The arrest was based on a complaint lodged by Mohammed Wajhiuddin Salman at 4.29 am on Tuesday. Dabeeerpura police filed an First Information Report (FIR) against Raja Singh, “Raja Singh has been constantly making vulgar statements against Prophet Mohammed, the police should take a stringent action against him for hurting religious sentiments,”,Wajhiuddin stated in his written complaint.

Late in the evening, after Raja Singh was released on a personal bail, scores of protestors waiting at Chanchalguda prison from 5 pm to see him being led into the prison, began raising slogans against the BJP MLA. However, police rushed to the spot and dispersed the protesters.

The court accepted Raja Singh's lawyer's argument that the police did not issue notice under CrPC 41(A) to the accused before the arrest. The Supreme Court has directed that a notice should be issued to the accused before the arrest in cases which attract below seven years of imprisonment, Raja Singh's advocate said.

Mild tension prevailed at the court as pro and anti-Raja Singh people gathered and indulged in slogan shouting. Police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to disperse them.

...
Tags: bjp mla t raja singh, raja singh released on personal bail, raja singh arrested
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In November last year, the TTD had organised a two-day ‘Sammelan’ in Tirupati in a bid to promote cow-based natural farming practices in the state. The conference has attracted hundreds of farmers and people interested in the natural way of farming by shunning chemical-based agriculture. — Representational Image/DC

TTD to organise two-day training programme on cow-based farming, Goshala maintenance

Some youth were carrying black flags, while a few others were carrying placards seeking action. The situation, the police, who were monitoring the goings on, was peaceful. — DC Image

Youth protest against BJP MLA Raja Singh at Charminar

On this occasion, Jainism followers will hope to seek forgiveness for their sins, forgive those who have misunderstood them, and strive for spiritual goals. — Representational Image/DC

Jains begin their eight-day Paryushan Mahaparva celebrations

TRS leaders and revenue officials were personally visiting project oustees’ homes and handing over compensation cheques worth Rs 55.35 crore beginning Monday. Another Rs 50 crore are being kept ready for distribution. — Representational Image/DC

Munugode bypoll blessing in disguise for Dindi project's oustees



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

KCR hits out at 'divisive forces' for polluting minds with caste and religion

A file photo of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao

Bihar Assembly speaker refuses to resign despite no-confidence motion

A file photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar presenting a bouquet to the State Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha during the Winter Session of the Assembly, in Patna. (PTI Photo)

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Tejashwi meets Sonia, Opposition leaders in Delhi: 'Bihar has shown the way'

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leaves after meeting Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->