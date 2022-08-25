  
Nation, Politics

KCR likely to vent ire on hate speeches today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 25, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is likely to react on suspended BJP MLA T. Raja Singh and state BJP president Bandi Sanjay in the backdrop of communal tensions and heated up political atmosphere, while addressing a public meeting in Kongara Kalan in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will inaugurate the integrated collectorate complex of the district and address a public meeting. Over one lakh people are being mobilised for the meeting at Kongara Kalan. Incidentally, in 2018, the Chief Minister held a meeting at the same venue and, four days later, called early Assembly polls.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday held a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan with home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and top police officials to take stock of the situation following Raja Singh and Bandi Sanjay's episodes and reviewed the law and order situation in the state.

Although the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) did not disclose details about this meeting, officials sources said the Chief Minister made it clear that the government would never compromise on the law and order situation. He directed police officials to take stringent measures against those attempting to create law and order problems.

The Chief Minister did not react publicly on Raja Singh and Bandi Sanjay's although ministers, TRS MLAs and other party leaders are lashing out at the BJP and accusing its leaders of trying to incite communal violence.

After the meeting, Mahmood Ali issued a media statement on Wednesday stating that the Telangana government would adopt 'uncompromising policy' in maintaining law and order and no one would be spared if incited communal violence and disrupted law and order.

"The Telangana government will not tolerate anyone belittling other religions or hurt the religious sentiments of people with their comments and try to create unrest in the state. The state government will take stringent action against those as per law," he said.

He added that several complaints were received in police stations across the state against Raja Singh for his objectionable remarks on the Prophet and the government would take action as per law.

“No one is above the law. The law will take its own course. Anyone indulging in such activities will be punished as per law irrespective of their caste, creed or religion," Mahmood Ali said.

The home minister urged all to maintain restraint and safeguard 'Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb' (fusion of Hindu-Muslim cultures) and not to take law into their hands.

Tags: telangana politics, telangana news, telangana chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), telangana bjp, bandi sanjay, bjp mla raja singh
Location: India, Telangana


