KCR, along with AIMIM planning communal riots in Hyderabad: Bandi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 24, 2022, 3:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 24, 2022, 3:27 pm IST
Bandi Sanjay during a protest against his arrest. (Photo By Arrangement)
HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, working in tandem with AIMIM party, was conspiring to engineer communal riots in Hyderabad.

Sanjay said the sole purpose of the conspiracy was to divert public attention away from members of his family, particularly his daughter and TRS MLC K Kavitha, who is alleged to have had a role in the liquor scam in Delhi.

“Yesterday he started a new thing, to drum up some excuse, to get public focus away from his daughter. KCR has conspired to start communal riots in Hyderabad in the next couple of days,” Sanjay alleged.

“There is nothing more shameful. Somehow the attention of people has to be diverted. The TRS government is not doing anything to control MIM goondas. It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to ensure law and order, but it is his family which is creating these in the first place,” Sanjay said, adding: “Members of CM’s family are calling up MLAs and instructing them to create law and order problems.”

Sanjay’s sensational allegations came during a chat with reporters in Karimnagar at the conclusion of his ‘deeksha’ in protest against his arrest on Tuesday and the police stopping his Praja Sangrama Yatra.

“Every time there is an IT raid, the names that crop up as related to such cases are of those from the Chief Minister’s family, be it cases related to sand mining, drugs, liquor, or even gambling. The Chief Minister is yet to say why my yatra was stopped,” Sanjay said.

Tags: bandi sanjay, k chandrashekar rao, aimim, liquor scam
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


