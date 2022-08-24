Court orders BJP leaders not to use Kavitha's name in Delhi liquor scam

HYDERABAD: In an interim relief to TRS MLC Kavitha, a local court in Hyderabad restrained defendants from using the name of the TRS leader in relation to the Delhi excise policy scam.

On Tuesday, Kavitha filed a defamation suit for Rs 1 core before City Civil Court in Hyderabad against BJP MP Parvesh Varma and BJP former MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa on their allegations that she was involved in the multi-crore liquor policy scam in Delhi.

She said that baseless statement made by the so called BJP leaders were nothing but an attempt to malign her and her family reputation. The statements caused immense harm to their reputation, Kavitha said. She requested the court to issue necessary injunction orders to restrain them from making any statements against her.



The TRS leader's lawyer contented that the opposition leaders should not make baseless and unsubstantiated allegations against her and demanded their apology.

The court issued notices to defendants, Manjinder Singh Sarsa, BJP former MLA from Rajouri Garden constituency in the national capital, and BJP MP Parvesh Verma, and adjourned the case to September 13.