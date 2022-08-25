BJP stages protests against arrest of leaders across Telangana

BJP rajya sabha MP Dr K Laxman and senior BJP leaders take part in silent protest at BJP state office against the arrest of BJP karyakartas on Wednesday. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The BJP staged protests across the state on Wednesday against what it called the “illegal arrests and attacks on BJP leaders and dictatorial rule” of the TRS government. BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar sat on a protest in Karimnagar along with senior leaders.

BJP leaders and activists in large numbers took part in the protests in district and mandal headquarters. They raised slogans against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the TRS, accusing them of attacks on BJP leaders.

Speaking at a protest camp in the BJP state office, BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, a Rajya Sabha member, said the TRS, unable to digest the growth of the BJP in Telangana, had unleashed attacks on its leaders.

The Chief Minister was trying to divert attention away from his daughter, MLC K. Kavitha’s alleged involvement in liquor scam by ordering the arrest of Sanjay, he said. Rao was afraid of the collapse of the TRS government following the charges against Kavitha, he added.

Dr Laxman said the people strongly believed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Telangana state would be freed from the corrupt, dictatorial rule of Chandrashekar Rao. Farmers, unemployed youth, students and all sections of people were vexed with the rule of the TRS, he claimed. Rao had led the prosperous state into a debt trap, he criticised.

The BJP MP warned that the TRS would pay the price for its “misdeeds” and “harassment of BJP activists”. Sanjay would continue his yatra to ensure that the people were freed from the TRS, he said. A total of `80,000 crore public money spent on the Kaleshwaram project became useless, he added.

BJP Madhya Pradesh state in-charge P. Muralidhar Rao, former MPs Vijayashanti, Konda Vishveshwar Reddy and former BJP state president N. Indrasena Reddy also spoke. Party national executive committee members, state office bearers, state leaders and others were present.