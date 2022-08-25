  
Nation Politics 24 Aug 2022 BJP instigating comm ...
Nation, Politics

BJP instigating communal violence in Telangana: Ministers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Aug 25, 2022, 12:02 am IST
Updated Aug 25, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao are among other ministers who lashed out at the BJP for ‘conspiring’ to spread communal hatred that could provoke violence in Telangana. (DC Image)
 Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao are among other ministers who lashed out at the BJP for ‘conspiring’ to spread communal hatred that could provoke violence in Telangana. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP for ‘conspiring’ to spread communal hatred that could provoke violence in Telangana.

In a series of tweets in Telugu, Rama Rao termed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as ‘AD (attention diversion) government’. He alleged that the BJP was intending to divert people’s attention from the real issues like rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, loss of jobs and unemployment, by whipping up communal passions.

"If we do not realise these attention diversion conspiracies and thwart them, it will cause an irreparable loss to the country and future generations," Rama Rao cautioned people. He said that the BJP was conspiring to destroy the social fabric by spreading hatred using social media as a tool.

Rama Rao took a dig at BJP's slogan ‘Desham Kosam-Dharmam Kosam (For the nation and dharma) and said it was really ‘Vidvesham Kosam-Adharman Kosam (for hatred and inequity)’.

Speaking in Medak, finance minister Harish Rao alleged that BJP was conspiring to obstruct the state’s development by creating communal disturbances.
Energy minister Jagadish Reddy alleged in Suryapet that BJP's decision to 'suspend' T. Raja Singh for his controversial remarks was a 'huge drama'.

"Everyone is aware that in BJP one has to take permission of the high command to speak on anything. The party’s national leadership wants to create disturbances in the state and disrupt developmental activities to serve their political interests. Singh’s comments had the prior approval of the party high command," he said.

Excise minister Srinivas Goud said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao maintained law and order effectively in the last eight years.

 "BJP wants to push Telangana back to the troublesome days of the 1990s when communal clashes and curfews were a regular feature. It's the responsibility of the people to thwart the shady game plans of BJP in order to protect Telangana from divisive forces," he said.

...
Tags: telangana politics, telangana news, minister k.t. rama rao, t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 25 August 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Mahagathbandhan of seven political parties led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday won the trust vote in the Bihar Assembly. (PTI)

Nitish wins vote, seeks 'united Opposition' to fight BJP in 2024 polls

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Twitter)

KTR slams PM Modi, Centre over high fuel price

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

Bandi blames KCR for attacks on BJP leaders

Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh. (PTI)

Raja Singh walked away scot free in 36 criminal cases



MOST POPULAR

 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Congress YouTube channel deleted; party says probe on

Image for Representational Purpose.

AAP: BJP offered our MLAs Rs. 5 crore each, 'Operation Lotus' still on

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at a news conference in Ahmedabad, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Grand Alliance to have coordination panel to ensure it does not meet NDA's fate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav at a function after paying tributes at Shaheed Smarak, in Patna, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Gehlot’s dig at Pilot intensifies rift

Infighting within the Congress in Rajasthan once again came to the fore with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a veiled attack on his party rival Sachin Pilot. — PTI File Image

JMM switches tack, to now back Oppn’s Alva in V-P poll

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva. (File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->