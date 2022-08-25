BJP instigating communal violence in Telangana: Ministers

Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao are among other ministers who lashed out at the BJP for ‘conspiring’ to spread communal hatred that could provoke violence in Telangana. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP for ‘conspiring’ to spread communal hatred that could provoke violence in Telangana.

In a series of tweets in Telugu, Rama Rao termed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as ‘AD (attention diversion) government’. He alleged that the BJP was intending to divert people’s attention from the real issues like rising prices of fuel and essential commodities, loss of jobs and unemployment, by whipping up communal passions.

"If we do not realise these attention diversion conspiracies and thwart them, it will cause an irreparable loss to the country and future generations," Rama Rao cautioned people. He said that the BJP was conspiring to destroy the social fabric by spreading hatred using social media as a tool.

Rama Rao took a dig at BJP's slogan ‘Desham Kosam-Dharmam Kosam (For the nation and dharma) and said it was really ‘Vidvesham Kosam-Adharman Kosam (for hatred and inequity)’.

Speaking in Medak, finance minister Harish Rao alleged that BJP was conspiring to obstruct the state’s development by creating communal disturbances.

Energy minister Jagadish Reddy alleged in Suryapet that BJP's decision to 'suspend' T. Raja Singh for his controversial remarks was a 'huge drama'.

"Everyone is aware that in BJP one has to take permission of the high command to speak on anything. The party’s national leadership wants to create disturbances in the state and disrupt developmental activities to serve their political interests. Singh’s comments had the prior approval of the party high command," he said.

Excise minister Srinivas Goud said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao maintained law and order effectively in the last eight years.

"BJP wants to push Telangana back to the troublesome days of the 1990s when communal clashes and curfews were a regular feature. It's the responsibility of the people to thwart the shady game plans of BJP in order to protect Telangana from divisive forces," he said.