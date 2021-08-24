Nation Politics 24 Aug 2021 KCR's show of s ...
Nation, Politics

KCR's show of strength in Delhi on September 2, to lay foundation for party office

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 24, 2021, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Aug 25, 2021, 6:56 am IST
The TRS was allotted land at Vasant Vihar in the national capital last year to set up its office
The land consists of two plots measuring 550 square metres each. The physical handing over of the land took place on November 4, 2020. — By arrangement
Hyderabad: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is said to be planning a grand show in the national capital on September 2, when he will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the party office in Delhi.
The event will be attended by all 15 party MPs, 27 MLCs and 103 MLAs, and senior leaders.

This has triggered speculation about Rao attempting to revive his national political plans after two attempts to forge a ‘Federal Front’ before and after 2018 Assembly polls did not materialise.

 

Asked about these plans, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, during his press conference at Telangana Bhavan, said, "Right now, we are just sowing the seed and only starting an office in Delhi. I can't predict what will happen in future."

The TRS was allotted land in the national capital last year to set up its office.
The land and development office of the Union urban affairs ministry handed over the allotment letter for 1,100 square metres of land in Vasant Vihar in New Delhi to TS roads and buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on October 10 last year. The land consists of two plots measuring 550 square metres each.
The physical handing over of the land took place on November 4, 2020.

 

Earlier it was planned to lay foundation in December 2020 when Chandrashekar Rao visited Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah soon after GHMC polls. The event was postponed without citing any reason. This will be his first visit to Delhi in 2021.

Tags: trs president chief minister kcr, september 2 delhi grand show, foundation stone for trs office delhi, national politics, federal front, ktr, telangana bhavan, 1100 sq mt land for trs office, vasant vihar delhi, vemula prashant reddy, narendra modi, amit shah, ghmc polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


